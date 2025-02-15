Tyrese Proctor scores 23 to lead No. 3 Duke over Stanford 106-70
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tyrese Proctor scored 23 points, Cooper Flagg contributed 19 points, six assists and five rebounds, and No. 3 Duke beat Stanford 106-70 on Saturday.
Khaman Maluach had 17 points, Sion James finished with 14 and Caleb Foster scored 10 for the Blue Devils (22-3, 14-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Duke shot a season-best 62.5% and hit 14 3-pointers. Proctor tied a career-high with five 3s while Flagg hit three.
Maxime Raynaud led Stanford (16-10, 8-7) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Oziyah Sellers added 11 points and Donavin Young 10.
Duke rolled into halftime up 49-34 and never trailed.
Stanford: Since closing January with four straight wins, Stanford has dropped four of five games in ACC play to deal a major blow to its tournament hopes.
Duke: The Blue Devils have responded to their first conference loss against Clemson by outscoring their next two opponents by an average of 28.5 points.
Stanford tied it at 13-all, but never got any closer as Duke responded with eight straight points — including five by Flagg — in 64 seconds to reclaim momentum in a lopsided first half.
Duke’s 106 points were a season-high, surpassing a 100-58 win over Army on Nov. 8.
Stanford hosts California on Saturday and Duke visits Virginia on Monday.
