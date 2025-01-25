Tyrese Haliburton’s 3-point flurry gives him his version of a Stephen Curry moment in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had his Stephen Curry moment in Paris. Same arena, no less. Different stakes, different quarter, but same flurry: four 3-point tries, all of them good, in a 2-1/2 minute stretch to end a period in a display that thoroughly disappointed the French fans. No, Haliburton did not think about dropping a “nuit, nuit” — Curry’s signature gesture reserved for such moments. But his 16-point run to end the third was the spark in what became Indiana’s 136-98 victory over Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio on Saturday night.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.