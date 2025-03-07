Tyrese Haliburton misses the Pacers’ game against the Hawks because of a hip injury

By The Associated Press
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton warms up on the court before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Doug McSchooler]

ATLANTA (AP) — Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton missed the Pacers’ game against Atlanta because of a hip injury. The two-time All-Star missed only his second game this season. He had been listed as questionable with a left hip flexor strain, and was on the bench in street clothes Thursday night. The Pacers were also without Bennedict Mathurin, who missed his fourth game in a row with a sprained right wrist. In seven games since the All-Star break, Haliburton has averaged 23.9 points and 12.0 assists a game.

