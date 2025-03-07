Tyrese Haliburton misses the Pacers’ game against the Hawks because of a hip injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton missed the Pacers’ game against Atlanta because of a hip injury. The two-time All-Star missed only his second game this season. He had been listed as questionable with a left hip flexor strain, and was on the bench in street clothes Thursday night. The Pacers were also without Bennedict Mathurin, who missed his fourth game in a row with a sprained right wrist. In seven games since the All-Star break, Haliburton has averaged 23.9 points and 12.0 assists a game.

