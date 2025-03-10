Tyrese Haliburton misses 3rd game in row for Indiana Pacers because of hip issue

CHICAGO (AP) — Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is out for the third game in a row because of a left hip flexor strain. The two-time All-Star sat out at Chicago on Monday night after also missing back-to-back games against Atlanta last week. He had missed only one of Indiana’s first 60 games before that. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says Haliburton is getting closer, but isn’t ready to play yet. Haliburton hasn’t played since scoring 28 points and having 15 assists in a 115-102 win over Houston last Tuesday night.

