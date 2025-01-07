Tyreek Hill’s frustration becomes a main issue for Dolphins heading into offseason

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill has opened the door for a potential exit from the Miami Dolphins. And figuring out whether he has a future with the franchise is now one of the team’s top offseason priorities. The star wide receiver had his worst season since the Dolphins acquired him from the Chiefs in 2022. He vented his frustrations after Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets and suggested his time with Miami may be over. Hill has two years left on a contract that guarantees him $106.5 million over four years. Coach Mike McDaniel says he expects to have conversations with Hill about the future.

