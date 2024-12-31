Tyler Nickel, Devin McGlockton lead Vanderbilt to 100-56 romp over New Orleans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Nickel made five 3-pointers and scored 19, Devin McGlockton posted a double-double and Vanderbilt rolled to a 100-56 victory over New Orleans, closing out nonconference play on a six-game win streak. Nickel made 7 of 14 shots for the Commodores (12-1), who improved to 8-0 at home. McGlockton totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Jason Edwards hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 for Vanderbilt, while fellow reserve Tyler Tanner contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals. James White had 18 points on 6-for-17 shooting to lead the Privateers (2-11), who have lost 8 of 9 away from home.

