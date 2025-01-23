Ty Berry makes 7 3s, scores 23 to lead Northwestern to its fifth straight win against Indiana, 79-70

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Ty Berry made seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, Brooks Barnhizer added 21 points and Northwestern beat Indiana 79-70 on Wednesday night.

Northwestern pulled away with a 21-4 run for a 70-56 lead with 3:12 to play. Jalen Leach made three of the Wildcat’s five 3s during the stretch.

Luke Goode and Mackenzie Mgbako answered with back-to-back 3s to cut the Hoosiers’ deficit to 72-68, but they didn’t get closer.

Northwestern (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) has won five straight in the series, its longest since winning five straight from 1913-15.

Berry shot 8 of 13 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds. Barnhizer was 8-of-14 shooting and had eight rebounds and six assists. Nick Martinelli added 18 points and Leach finished with 15 points and seven assists for Northwestern, which scored 21 points from 17 Indiana turnovers.

Mgbako scored 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting to lead Indiana (14-6, 5-4). Oumar Ballo added 15 points and Goode had 14.

Mgbako’s 3-pointer stretched the Hoosiers lead to seven points, 36-29, about two minutes into the second half. It was their largest lead of the game.

Indiana hosts Maryland and Northwestern plays at No. 17 Illinois, each on Sunday.

