Ty Berry, Brooks Barnhizer lead Northwestern to 85-60 victory over Northeastern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Ty Berry made five 3-pointers and scored 23, Brooks Barnhizer totaled 22 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth straight double-double, and Northwestern pulled away in the second half to beat Northeastern 85-60. Berry sank 8 of 10 shots with both misses coming from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (10-3), who have won four in a row and all eight of their home games. Barnhizer made 7 of 13 shots and 8 of 10 free throws on the way to his seventh double-double of the season. He added seven assists. Nic Martinelli scored 16 for Northwestern. Jalen Leach made three 3-pointers, scoring 11 with four assists. LA Pratt led the Huskies (8-5) with 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting.

