Two-time Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard withdraws from Spanish race in aftermath of crash

PARIS (AP) — Two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard has not yet recovered from his crash during Paris-Nice and has withdrawn from the upcoming Catalonia Volta, his team says. The 28-year-old Danish cyclist hurt his left hand during the fifth stage of Paris-Nice last Thursday after hitting the ground in a climb. The Visma-Lease a Bike team leader suffered a contusion and withdrew from the race in order not to jeopardize other goals this season. He was set to resume competition in Spain but his team says he is not ready for the weeklong race starting next week.

