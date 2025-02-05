Two-time All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson agrees to a minor league contract with Los Angeles Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Two-time All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson has agreed to a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels and will report to big league spring training. Los Angeles also announced minor league deals with right-handers Connor Brogdon and Dakota Hudson, left-hander Victor González and infielder Carter Kieboom. Anderson, 31, won the 2019 AL batting title and was an All-Star with the Chicago White Sox in 2021 and ’22. He signed a $5 million, one-year deal with Miami in 2024 and hit .214 with no homers, nine RBIs and four stolen bases.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.