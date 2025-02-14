Two-time All-Star Joey Gallo agrees to minor league contract with the White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Two-time All-Star Joey Gallo agreed to terms on a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox that includes a non-roster invite to spring training. Gallo’s $8 million mutual option was declined by the Washington Nationals in November and it made the first baseman/outfielder a free agent. Gallo, who turned 31 in November, hit .161 with 10 homers, 27 RBIs and 102 strikeouts in 223 at-bats last season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.