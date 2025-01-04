Two players required hospital treatment after colliding in a Twenty20 domestic cricket match

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Two Sydney Thunder players in Australia’s Twenty20 Big Bash League required overnight hospital treatment after colliding while fielding during a match against the Perth Scorchers. Team officials said Cameron Bancroft’s season is over after the Thunder opener suffered a broken right shoulder blade and broken nose in the collision Friday night with teammate Daniel Sams. The team said the pair were scheduled to be released from the hospital on Saturday afternoon. Sams will also be sidelined for at least 12 days after he and Bancroft were diagnosed with concussions.

