Two players hurt and in a Perth hospital after colliding in a Twenty20 domestic cricket match

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Two Sydney Thunder players in Australia’s Twenty20 Big Bash League remained in a Perth hospital after colliding while fielding during a match against the Perth Scorchers. Team officials said Cameron Bancroft’s season is over after the Thunder opener suffered a broken shoulder blade and broken nose in the collision Friday night with teammate Daniel Sams. The pair were awaiting the results Saturday of scans, but Sams will also be sidelined for at least 12 days after he and Bancroft were diagnosed with concussions. Both players will also spend at least another night in Western Australia state, unable to fly with the rest of their teammates due to their head injuries.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.