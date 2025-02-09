Two cup exits in a week leave Postecoglou under major scrutiny at Tottenham

Two cup exits in a three-day span have left Tottenham staring at the prospect of another trophyless season and left manager Ange Postecoglou facing his biggest crisis in his time at the club. A 2-1 loss at Aston Villa in the fourth round of the FA Cup came on the heels of an exit from the English League Cup semifinals after a 4-0 second-leg thrashing at Liverpool on Thursday. Tottenham is languishing in 14th place in the Premier League so the team’s only chance of a first piece of major silverware since 2008 lies in winning the Europa League. Spurs have advanced to the last 16 of the second-tier European competition.

