Two cup exits in a week leave Postecoglou under major scrutiny at Tottenham

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou on the touchline during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, Sunday Feb. 9, 2025. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Egerton]

Two cup exits in a three-day span have left Tottenham staring at the prospect of another trophyless season and left manager Ange Postecoglou facing his biggest crisis in his time at the club. A 2-1 loss at Aston Villa in the fourth round of the FA Cup came on the heels of an exit from the English League Cup semifinals after a 4-0 second-leg thrashing at Liverpool on Thursday. Tottenham is languishing in 14th place in the Premier League so the team’s only chance of a first piece of major silverware since 2008 lies in winning the Europa League. Spurs have advanced to the last 16 of the second-tier European competition.

