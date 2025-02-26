Two Argentine soccer fans shot in Rio ahead of Recopa Sudamericana match

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Two Argentine soccer fans were shot in Rio de Janeiro ahead of the second leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final between visiting Racing and local Botafogo. Local media reported both fans were on a beach in the region of Barra da Tijuca, in the city’s west side, when they were robbed and shot by an unidentified man. One of the victims was undergoing surgery at the Miguel Couto Hospital and the other was in stable condition at the Lourenço Jorge Hospital according to Rio’s health secretariat. Last week, the Argentine team beat Botafogo 2-0 in Buenos Aires. The second leg will take place Thursday at Nilton Santos Stadium.

