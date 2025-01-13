Twidale, Krimili and Suarez lead No. 24 Cal women past Florida State 82-70

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Lulu Twidale hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, Ioanna Krimili added 18 and Marta Suarez scored 17 to help the No. 24 California women beat Florida State 82-70. Michelle Onyiah added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting for Cal. The Golden Bears (16-2, 4-1 ACC) are off to their best start since the 2012-13 season, when Cal won 28 of its first 30 games and advanced to the Final Four. Suarez hit a jumper to open the scoring and Twidale followed with two 3-pointers to help Cal jump to a 13-2 lead about 3 1/2 minutes into the game and the Golden Bears never trailed. Makayla Timpson added 17 points and 13 rebounds for FSU (13-4, 3-2) and Amaya Bonner scored 14.

