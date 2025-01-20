Turnovers and Mark Andrews’ drop end another promising season for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Lamar Jackson brought the Baltimore Ravens to the brink of a dramatic come-from-behind victory with the chance to secure their second straight berth in the AFC championship game. But the opportunity slipped through the Ravens’ fingers. Mark Andrews dropped a tying 2-point conversion pass and the Ravens lost 27-25 to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs. The loss ends a season in which the Ravens gained the third-most yards in NFL history and had the league’s best rushing defense. Jackson fell to 1-5 in the playoffs when he has a turnover.

