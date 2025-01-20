Turnovers and Mark Andrews’ drop end another promising season for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

By JONAH BRONSTEIN The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch (54), tight end Charlie Kolar (88) and punter Jordan Stout (11) walk off the field after playing against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Lamar Jackson brought the Baltimore Ravens to the brink of a dramatic come-from-behind victory with the chance to secure their second straight berth in the AFC championship game. But the opportunity slipped through the Ravens’ fingers. Mark Andrews dropped a tying 2-point conversion pass and the Ravens lost 27-25 to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs. The loss ends a season in which the Ravens gained the third-most yards in NFL history and had the league’s best rushing defense. Jackson fell to 1-5 in the playoffs when he has a turnover.

