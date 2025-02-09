Turkish soccer match abandoned after players walk off in protest at refereeing decisions

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish soccer team Adana Demirspor walked off the field to protest refereeing decisions and its Super Lig match against host Galatasaray was later abandoned. Galatasaray was leading 1-0 following a controversial penalty when Adana players decided to walk off in the 30th minute of the top-tier game. Galatasaray’s website said its team “will win the match by default” though the official decision will be made by the Turkish Football Federation. The penalty was awarded in the 11th minute after Dries Mertens was apparently tripped. Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk had doubts it was a penalty.

