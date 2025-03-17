Tunsil can’t wait to play with Daniels in Washington. He hopes the QB makes him an All-Pro lineman

After joining the Washington Commanders in a trade from the Houston Texans, standout left tackle Laremy Tunsil says he can’t wait to block for young star quarterback Jayden Daniels. Tunsil hopes Daniels can help him earn the first All-Pro nod of his NFL career. Cutting down from a league-high 17 penalties would also help, and that is a goal for his 10th professional season. As for getting traded for the second time, the 30-year-old has no hard feelings toward the Texans for what he believes was a business decision on their part.

