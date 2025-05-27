Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

ATHLETICS — Placed 1B Nick Kurtz on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 25. Selected the contract of OF Drew Avans from Las Vegas (PCL). Acquired LHP Sean Newcomb from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations. Designated LHP Matt Krook and RHP Ryan Cusick for assignment. UTL Seth Brown cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Las Vegas.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — UTL Terrin Vavra cleared waivers and was assigned to Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated RHP Hunter Gaddis from the bereavement list. Optioned LHP Joey Cantillo to Columbus (IL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Angel Chivilli to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Declan Cronin on a rehab assignment to Jacksonville (IL). Sent CF Dane Myers on a rehab assignment to Jacksonville.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Restructured the contract of G Cordell Volson.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Mason Graham to a rookie contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Zach Cunningham to a contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Quinton Bell, DB Elijah Campbell, T Jackson Carman and WR Dee Eskridge to contracts. Signed CB Ryan Cooper to a contract. Placed CB Jason Maitre on injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Montana Lemonious-Craig to a rookie contract.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DT Carl Davis to a contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Hired Brad Shaw as an assistant coach.

_____

