Tuesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT

Tuesday, May 27

MLB

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NBA Playoffs – Conference Final

Eastern Conference

New York at Indiana – Game 4, 8 p.m.

NHL Playoffs – Conference Final

Western Conference

Dallas at Edmonton – Game 4, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Golden State at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

