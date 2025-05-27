Tuesday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Tuesday, May 27
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Eastern Conference
New York at Indiana – Game 4, 8 p.m.
Western Conference
Dallas at Edmonton – Game 4, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Golden State at New York, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
_____
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.