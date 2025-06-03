Tuesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT

Tuesday, June 3

MLB

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

WNBA

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

_____

