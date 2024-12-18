Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 73, Orange County 50

Blue Ridge School 71, Stuart Hall 63

Broad Run 75, Lightridge 55

Brooke Point 81, Stafford 67

Cave Spring 69, Pulaski County 52

Colonial Beach 61, West Point 41

Colonial Forge 57, Massaponax 46

Deep Creek 68, Manor High School 63

Deep Run 60, Hermitage 47

E.C. Glass 56, Amherst County 41

East Rockingham 65, Harrisonburg 60

Fauquier 70, Warren County 44

Flint Hill 71, Saint James, Md. 68

GW-Danville 86, Bassett 39

Green Run 66, Kempsville 52

Halifax County 72, Tunstall 51

Heritage 67, Warwick 46

Holston 49, Twin Valley 47

Hopewell 83, Matoaca 47

Kellam 78, Frank Cox 58

King Abdullah 91, Quantico 45

King George 61, Westmoreland County 50

Landstown 66, Bayside 35

Life Christian 60, Veritas Classic Christian School 50

Lord Botetourt 51, James River 42

Loudoun Valley 76, John Champe 42

Mathews 64, King William 47

Menchville 62, Gloucester 52

Middlesex 66, Carver 35

Nansemond River 68, Norfolk Collegiate 52

Narrows 82, Bath County 43

Nelson County 78, William Campbell 56

Patrick Henry 61, Blacksburg 26

Patrick Henry 79, Cloudland, Tenn. 42

Princess Anne 102, Ocean Lakes 26

Regents 63, United Christian Academy 17

Ridgeview 61, John Battle 50

Riverbend 63, Mountain View 55

Rustburg 65, Jefferson Forest 53

Salem-Va. Beach 71, First Colonial 66

South County 65, Chantilly 45

Spotswood 74, William Monroe 42

St. Annes-Belfield 52, Miller School 48, OT

Turner Ashby 48, Rocktown 34

Veritas Collegiate Academy 83, Christ Chapel Academy 47

Virginia 72, Grundy 50

Wasatch Academy, Utah 64, Bishop O’Connell 52

Western Albemarle 67, Goochland 36

Westfield 83, Fairfax 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..