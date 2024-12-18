Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 73, Orange County 50
Blue Ridge School 71, Stuart Hall 63
Broad Run 75, Lightridge 55
Brooke Point 81, Stafford 67
Cave Spring 69, Pulaski County 52
Colonial Beach 61, West Point 41
Colonial Forge 57, Massaponax 46
Deep Creek 68, Manor High School 63
Deep Run 60, Hermitage 47
E.C. Glass 56, Amherst County 41
East Rockingham 65, Harrisonburg 60
Fauquier 70, Warren County 44
Flint Hill 71, Saint James, Md. 68
GW-Danville 86, Bassett 39
Green Run 66, Kempsville 52
Halifax County 72, Tunstall 51
Heritage 67, Warwick 46
Holston 49, Twin Valley 47
Hopewell 83, Matoaca 47
Kellam 78, Frank Cox 58
King Abdullah 91, Quantico 45
King George 61, Westmoreland County 50
Landstown 66, Bayside 35
Life Christian 60, Veritas Classic Christian School 50
Lord Botetourt 51, James River 42
Loudoun Valley 76, John Champe 42
Mathews 64, King William 47
Menchville 62, Gloucester 52
Middlesex 66, Carver 35
Nansemond River 68, Norfolk Collegiate 52
Narrows 82, Bath County 43
Nelson County 78, William Campbell 56
Patrick Henry 61, Blacksburg 26
Patrick Henry 79, Cloudland, Tenn. 42
Princess Anne 102, Ocean Lakes 26
Regents 63, United Christian Academy 17
Ridgeview 61, John Battle 50
Riverbend 63, Mountain View 55
Rustburg 65, Jefferson Forest 53
Salem-Va. Beach 71, First Colonial 66
South County 65, Chantilly 45
Spotswood 74, William Monroe 42
St. Annes-Belfield 52, Miller School 48, OT
Turner Ashby 48, Rocktown 34
Veritas Collegiate Academy 83, Christ Chapel Academy 47
Virginia 72, Grundy 50
Wasatch Academy, Utah 64, Bishop O’Connell 52
Western Albemarle 67, Goochland 36
Westfield 83, Fairfax 38
