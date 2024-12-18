Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM 43, Bondurant Farrar 25
AGWSR, Ackley 45, East Marshall, LeGrand 22
Akron-Westfield 40, St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 33
Anamosa 49, Camanche 30
Ankeny Christian Academy 59, Moulton-Udell 12
Aplington-Parkersburg 62, Dike-New Hartford 28
Carlisle 64, Ballard 29
Cherokee 48, Storm Lake 45
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 54, Winfield-Mount Union 33
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Exira-EHK 36
Dallas Center-Grimes 67, Newton 17
Davis County, Bloomfield 68, Eldon Cardinal 38
Estherville-Lincoln Central 63, Newell-Fonda 52
Fremont Mills, Tabor 56, Essex 7
Highland, Riverside 67, Wapello 48
Hinton 67, Central Lyon 60
Le Mars 64, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 58
Logan-Magnolia 38, Tri-Center, Neola 28
Melcher-Dallas 62, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 30
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 92, Wilton 31
Mt Ayr 60, Wayne, Corydon 32
Mt Vernon 62, Solon 30
Nevada 72, Greene County 14
Nodaway Valley 62, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36
North Fayette Valley 53, South Winneshiek 36
North Polk, Alleman 69, Winterset 39
Norwalk 60, Lewis Central 28
Pleasant Valley 74, Clinton 37
Roland-Story, Story City 59, South Hamilton, Jewell 20
S.C. East 73, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14
Sioux Center 48, West Lyon, Inwood 25
Spencer 37, South Central Calhoun 33
Springville 71, Starmont 26
Unity Christian 60, MOC-Floyd Valley 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alburnett vs. Central City, ccd.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Clear Lake, ccd.
Riceville vs. Rockford, ccd.
West Harrison, Mondamin vs. Paton-Churdan, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
