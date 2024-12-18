Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM 43, Bondurant Farrar 25

AGWSR, Ackley 45, East Marshall, LeGrand 22

Akron-Westfield 40, St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 33

Anamosa 49, Camanche 30

Ankeny Christian Academy 59, Moulton-Udell 12

Aplington-Parkersburg 62, Dike-New Hartford 28

Carlisle 64, Ballard 29

Cherokee 48, Storm Lake 45

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 54, Winfield-Mount Union 33

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Exira-EHK 36

Dallas Center-Grimes 67, Newton 17

Davis County, Bloomfield 68, Eldon Cardinal 38

Estherville-Lincoln Central 63, Newell-Fonda 52

Fremont Mills, Tabor 56, Essex 7

Highland, Riverside 67, Wapello 48

Hinton 67, Central Lyon 60

Le Mars 64, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 58

Logan-Magnolia 38, Tri-Center, Neola 28

Melcher-Dallas 62, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 30

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 92, Wilton 31

Mt Ayr 60, Wayne, Corydon 32

Mt Vernon 62, Solon 30

Nevada 72, Greene County 14

Nodaway Valley 62, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36

North Fayette Valley 53, South Winneshiek 36

North Polk, Alleman 69, Winterset 39

Norwalk 60, Lewis Central 28

Pleasant Valley 74, Clinton 37

Roland-Story, Story City 59, South Hamilton, Jewell 20

S.C. East 73, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14

Sioux Center 48, West Lyon, Inwood 25

Spencer 37, South Central Calhoun 33

Springville 71, Starmont 26

Unity Christian 60, MOC-Floyd Valley 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alburnett vs. Central City, ccd.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Clear Lake, ccd.

Riceville vs. Rockford, ccd.

West Harrison, Mondamin vs. Paton-Churdan, ccd.

