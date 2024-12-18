Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alburnett 70, Central City 28
Cascade,Western Dubuque 55, Monticello 32
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 48, South Hardin 29
Heartland Christian 69, Whiting 25
Iowa Falls-Alden 56, Webster City 40
Paton-Churdan 64, West Harrison, Mondamin 41
Sidney 54, Griswold 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Newton, ppd. to Dec 17th.
