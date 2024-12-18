Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alburnett 70, Central City 28

Cascade,Western Dubuque 55, Monticello 32

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 48, South Hardin 29

Heartland Christian 69, Whiting 25

Iowa Falls-Alden 56, Webster City 40

Paton-Churdan 64, West Harrison, Mondamin 41

Sidney 54, Griswold 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Newton, ppd. to Dec 17th.

