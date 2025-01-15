Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Breck 61, Mounds Park Academy 21

Cannon Falls 68, Pine Island 62

East Grand Forks 81, Roseau 57

Fairmont 84, Windom 48

Glencoe-Silver Lake 55, Rockford 41

Houston 78, Le Roy-Ostrander 36

Lake Park-Audubon 50, Ada-Borup-West 39

Minneapolis Camden 62, Minneapolis South 47

Monticello 78, St. Francis 32

New London-Spicer 74, Litchfield 35

Norwood Young America 59, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 36

Park Christian 78, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 27

Pequot Lakes 54, Holdingford 50

Spectrum 65, North Lakes Academy 10

St. Paul Highland Park 46, St. Paul Harding 35

