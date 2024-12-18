Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Heritage 38, St. Joseph 28
Beaver 71, Millard 46
Cedar City 59, Desert Hills 55
Chinle, Ariz. 72, Monument Valley 37
Clearfield 43, Springville 40
Corner Canyon 55, Wasatch 54
Cottonwood 48, Jordan 40
Dixie 67, Hurricane 35
Draper APA 56, West Field 43
Emery 54, Manti 49
Enterprise 59, Parowan 22
Granger 49, Ben Lomond 32
Green Canyon 64, Bear River 33
Gunnison Valley 58, Providence Hall 32
Hillcrest 57, Stansbury 43
Juab 51, Canyon View 44
Layton 46, Cyprus 43
Lehi 35, Timpview 29
Mountain Crest 60, Westlake 49
Mountain Ridge 66, American Fork 43
North Sanpete 55, Delta 43
North Sevier 44, Milford 16
Pleasant Grove 40, Farmington 37
Provo 62, Ogden 37
Richfield 42, Carbon 31
Riverton 65, Murray 36
Snow Canyon 79, Crimson Cliffs 27
South Sevier 68, Water Canyon 30
South Summit 66, American Leadership 18
Spanish Fork 67, Skyline 45
Syracuse 67, Highland 19
Viewmont 59, Weber 34
Waterford 48, American Prep WV 11
Westlake 60, Cedar Valley 49
Whitehorse 73, Monticello 38
Woods Cross 42, Davis 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..