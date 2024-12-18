Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Heritage 38, St. Joseph 28

Beaver 71, Millard 46

Cedar City 59, Desert Hills 55

Chinle, Ariz. 72, Monument Valley 37

Clearfield 43, Springville 40

Corner Canyon 55, Wasatch 54

Cottonwood 48, Jordan 40

Dixie 67, Hurricane 35

Draper APA 56, West Field 43

Emery 54, Manti 49

Enterprise 59, Parowan 22

Granger 49, Ben Lomond 32

Green Canyon 64, Bear River 33

Gunnison Valley 58, Providence Hall 32

Hillcrest 57, Stansbury 43

Juab 51, Canyon View 44

Layton 46, Cyprus 43

Lehi 35, Timpview 29

Mountain Crest 60, Westlake 49

Mountain Ridge 66, American Fork 43

North Sanpete 55, Delta 43

North Sevier 44, Milford 16

Pleasant Grove 40, Farmington 37

Provo 62, Ogden 37

Richfield 42, Carbon 31

Riverton 65, Murray 36

Snow Canyon 79, Crimson Cliffs 27

South Sevier 68, Water Canyon 30

South Summit 66, American Leadership 18

Spanish Fork 67, Skyline 45

Syracuse 67, Highland 19

Viewmont 59, Weber 34

Waterford 48, American Prep WV 11

Westlake 60, Cedar Valley 49

Whitehorse 73, Monticello 38

Woods Cross 42, Davis 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..