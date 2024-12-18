Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup-West 72, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 31
Alexandria 98, St. Cloud 13
Annandale 74, Litchfield 52
Anoka 74, Champlin Park 50
Ashby 56, Ortonville 16
Austin 76, Faribault 58
Barnesville 70, Staples-Motley 30
Becker 60, North Branch 36
Bigfork 75, International Falls 53
Blaine 73, Spring Lake Park 50
Braham 64, Moose Lake/Willow River 28
Brandon-Evansville 45, Battle Lake 40
Byron 88, Cannon Falls 50
Caledonia 45, Onalaska, Wis. 32
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 55, Springfield 53
Central Minnesota Christian 74, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 53
Chaska 59, St Michael-Albertville 51
Christ’s Household of Faith 61, Mounds Park Academy 21
Crookston 66, Roseau 31
Crosby-Ironton 86, Pillager 26
Dawson-Boyd 65, Benson 54
DeLaSalle 79, Robbinsdale Cooper 29
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 79, Park Rapids 41
Eagan 60, Farmington 51
East Grand Forks 60, Grand Forks Central, N.D. 49
Eastview 67, Shakopee 54
Edgerton 63, Murray County Central 58
Edina 74, St Louis Park 25
Elk River 53, Rogers 49
Ely 88, Cook County 16
Fertile-Beltrami 59, Bagley 39
Foley 82, Osakis 51
Frazee 62, Perham 60
Goodhue 79, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 43
Hastings 56, Mahtomedi 54
Hawley 76, Breckenridge 68
Hayfield 61, Lanesboro 43
Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 51, Mountain Lake Area 49
Hill-Murray 77, North St Paul 35
Hills-Beaver Creek 51, Adrian 49
Holdingford 66, Pierz 17
Holy Angels 70, Bloomington Kennedy 41
Holy Family Catholic 48, Glencoe-Silver Lake 29
Kelliher-Northome 89, Blackduck 51
Kenyon-Wanamingo 51, Kingsland 42
Kimball 63, Mora 39
Kittson Central 82, Stephen-Argyle 44
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 36, Waseca 24
Lakeview 52, Montevideo 47
Lakeville South 67, Burnsville 32
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 72, New Ulm Cathedral 47
Little Falls 43, Detroit Lakes 34
Littlefork-Big Falls 61, Laporte 49
Martin County West 53, United South Central 49
Mayer Lutheran 86, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 26
Menahga 79, Verndale 30
Mesabi East 84, Greenway 31
Minneapolis Southwest 67, Minneapolis Roosevelt 19
Minneota 56, Redwood Valley 51
Minnetonka 79, Waconia 41
Monticello 69, Cambridge-Isanti 16
New Life 61, Concordia Academy 58
New London-Spicer 73, Watertown-Mayer 62
New Ulm 85, Fairmont 59
Northfield 62, Mankato West 17
Owatonna 60, Winona 15
PACT 57, West Lutheran 56
Parnassus 35, Hmong Academy 21
Pequot Lakes 78, Grand Rapids 17
Prior Lake 61, Lakeville North 52
Richfield 97, Fridley 74
Robbinsdale Armstrong 55, Osseo 49
Rochester Lourdes 69, Lake City 54
Rock Ridge 62, Proctor 61
Rockford 68, Norwood Young America 44
Rocori 56, Eden Valley-Watkins 41
Rosemount 75, East Ridge 60
Royalton 67, Pine River-Backus 39
Sartell-St. Stephen 61, Willmar 51
Sebeka 73, Henning 44
Sleepy Eye 54, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 31
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 93, Wabasso 24
South St. Paul 40, Tartan 31
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 56, Visitation 46
Southwest Minnesota Christian 73, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66
St. Anthony 67, Columbia Heights 45
St. Clair 51, Blue Earth Area 44
St. James Area 74, Maple River 61
St. Paul Central 63, St. Paul Washington/Johnson 46
St. Peter 70, Jackson County Central 62
Stewartville 74, Kasson-Mantorville 51
Superior, Wis. 50, Duluth Denfeld 35
Swanville 66, Browerville/Eagle Valley 34
Thief River Falls 69, Warroad 34
Tri-City United 67, Sibley East 34
Underwood 75, Parkers Prairie 40
Upsala 76, Ogilvie 58
Wadena-Deer Creek 72, Bertha-Hewitt 31
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 67, Nevis 36
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 64, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 37
West Central 61, Melrose 42
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 55, Red Rock Central 30
Windom 99, Worthington 58
Zimmerman 86, St. Francis 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..