Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup-West 72, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 31

Alexandria 98, St. Cloud 13

Annandale 74, Litchfield 52

Anoka 74, Champlin Park 50

Ashby 56, Ortonville 16

Austin 76, Faribault 58

Barnesville 70, Staples-Motley 30

Becker 60, North Branch 36

Bigfork 75, International Falls 53

Blaine 73, Spring Lake Park 50

Braham 64, Moose Lake/Willow River 28

Brandon-Evansville 45, Battle Lake 40

Byron 88, Cannon Falls 50

Caledonia 45, Onalaska, Wis. 32

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 55, Springfield 53

Central Minnesota Christian 74, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 53

Chaska 59, St Michael-Albertville 51

Christ’s Household of Faith 61, Mounds Park Academy 21

Crookston 66, Roseau 31

Crosby-Ironton 86, Pillager 26

Dawson-Boyd 65, Benson 54

DeLaSalle 79, Robbinsdale Cooper 29

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 79, Park Rapids 41

Eagan 60, Farmington 51

East Grand Forks 60, Grand Forks Central, N.D. 49

Eastview 67, Shakopee 54

Edgerton 63, Murray County Central 58

Edina 74, St Louis Park 25

Elk River 53, Rogers 49

Ely 88, Cook County 16

Fertile-Beltrami 59, Bagley 39

Foley 82, Osakis 51

Frazee 62, Perham 60

Goodhue 79, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 43

Hastings 56, Mahtomedi 54

Hawley 76, Breckenridge 68

Hayfield 61, Lanesboro 43

Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 51, Mountain Lake Area 49

Hill-Murray 77, North St Paul 35

Hills-Beaver Creek 51, Adrian 49

Holdingford 66, Pierz 17

Holy Angels 70, Bloomington Kennedy 41

Holy Family Catholic 48, Glencoe-Silver Lake 29

Kelliher-Northome 89, Blackduck 51

Kenyon-Wanamingo 51, Kingsland 42

Kimball 63, Mora 39

Kittson Central 82, Stephen-Argyle 44

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 36, Waseca 24

Lakeview 52, Montevideo 47

Lakeville South 67, Burnsville 32

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 72, New Ulm Cathedral 47

Little Falls 43, Detroit Lakes 34

Littlefork-Big Falls 61, Laporte 49

Martin County West 53, United South Central 49

Mayer Lutheran 86, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 26

Menahga 79, Verndale 30

Mesabi East 84, Greenway 31

Minneapolis Southwest 67, Minneapolis Roosevelt 19

Minneota 56, Redwood Valley 51

Minnetonka 79, Waconia 41

Monticello 69, Cambridge-Isanti 16

New Life 61, Concordia Academy 58

New London-Spicer 73, Watertown-Mayer 62

New Ulm 85, Fairmont 59

Northfield 62, Mankato West 17

Owatonna 60, Winona 15

PACT 57, West Lutheran 56

Parnassus 35, Hmong Academy 21

Pequot Lakes 78, Grand Rapids 17

Prior Lake 61, Lakeville North 52

Richfield 97, Fridley 74

Robbinsdale Armstrong 55, Osseo 49

Rochester Lourdes 69, Lake City 54

Rock Ridge 62, Proctor 61

Rockford 68, Norwood Young America 44

Rocori 56, Eden Valley-Watkins 41

Rosemount 75, East Ridge 60

Royalton 67, Pine River-Backus 39

Sartell-St. Stephen 61, Willmar 51

Sebeka 73, Henning 44

Sleepy Eye 54, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 31

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 93, Wabasso 24

South St. Paul 40, Tartan 31

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 56, Visitation 46

Southwest Minnesota Christian 73, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66

St. Anthony 67, Columbia Heights 45

St. Clair 51, Blue Earth Area 44

St. James Area 74, Maple River 61

St. Paul Central 63, St. Paul Washington/Johnson 46

St. Peter 70, Jackson County Central 62

Stewartville 74, Kasson-Mantorville 51

Superior, Wis. 50, Duluth Denfeld 35

Swanville 66, Browerville/Eagle Valley 34

Thief River Falls 69, Warroad 34

Tri-City United 67, Sibley East 34

Underwood 75, Parkers Prairie 40

Upsala 76, Ogilvie 58

Wadena-Deer Creek 72, Bertha-Hewitt 31

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 67, Nevis 36

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 64, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 37

West Central 61, Melrose 42

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 55, Red Rock Central 30

Windom 99, Worthington 58

Zimmerman 86, St. Francis 53

