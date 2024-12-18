Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton North 55, Oshkosh West 48

Aquinas 77, Prairie du Chien 10

Ashwaubenon 74, Manitowoc 62

Assumption 60, Edgar 59

Badger 69, Racine Horlick 43

Baldwin-Woodville 78, Somerset 72

Bay Port 63, Green Bay Southwest 25

Berlin 85, North Fond du Lac 61

Blair-Taylor 90, Melrose-Mindoro 59

Brookfield Central 72, Hamilton 65

Brookfield East 76, Marquette 61

Caledonia, Minn. 83, Holmen 56

Cambridge 82, River Valley 47

Chisago Lakes, Minn. 88, Osceola 84

Clinton 58, Turner 55

Cristo Rey 64, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 49

D.C. Everest 64, Chippewa Falls 39

Eau Claire Memorial 53, Stevens Point 45

Eau Claire North 70, Onalaska 59

Edgerton 78, Brodhead 27

Evansville 62, Big Foot 41

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 68, Viroqua 53

Germantown 87, West Allis Hale 47

Green Bay Preble 71, Pulaski 70

Hartford 69, Port Washington 67

Independence 68, Eleva-Strum 60

Iola-Scandinavia 73, Manawa 45

Kettle Moraine 50, Muskego 21

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64, Beaver Dam 61

La Crosse Central 55, Menomonie 54

Laona-Wabeno 74, Gibraltar 45

Lena 46, Goodman-Pembine 43

Little Chute 75, Luxemburg-Casco 34

Luther 69, Arcadia 48

Manitowoc Lutheran 76, Kewaunee 74

Menomonee Falls 82, Wauwatosa East 78

Milton 84, New Berlin Eisenhower 76

Milw. Washington 116, Milwaukee Arts 35

Milwaukee Obama SCTE 80, Milwaukee Pulaski 61

Milwaukee South 72, Kenosha Bradford 49

Monroe 61, Jefferson 47

Mukwonago 68, Waukesha South 47

NEWCHAA 92, Marion 33

Neenah 66, Kaukauna 56

New Berlin West 78, Waukesha West 65

North Crawford 82, Riverdale 54

Northland Lutheran 55, White Lake 39

Oconomowoc 56, Waukesha North 43

Oostburg 59, Kohler 43

Oshkosh North 67, Appleton East 61

Owen-Withee 69, Augusta 28

Pacelli 84, Rosholt 28

Pittsville 73, Tri-County 34

Platteville 64, Potosi 59

Plymouth 81, Xavier 78

Prentice 78, Abbotsford 63

Rib Lake 79, Athens 60

Richland Center 50, Mauston 34

Sauk Prairie 63, Dodgeville 52

Sheboygan Christian 68, Random Lake 17

Slinger 70, Homestead 69, OT

Southwestern 69, Black Hawk 23

Sparta 60, Wisconsin Rapids 56

Spring Valley 69, Colfax 48

St Augustine 63, Shoreland Lutheran 61

St Lawrence 44, Chesterton 37

St. Mary 86, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 80

Tigerton 73, Gresham Community 31

Wausau West 66, Medford Area 52

Wauwatosa West 77, Whitnall 65

West Allis Central 84, Milwaukee Carmen 70

West Salem 87, Black River Falls 53

Westby 67, Fennimore 56

Whitefish Bay 93, West Bend East 41

Wilmot 45, Grayslake North, Ill. 38

Wisconsin Dells 67, Baraboo 63

Wisconsin Heights 73, Wonewoc-Center 55

Wrightstown 80, Clintonville 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..