Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton North 55, Oshkosh West 48
Aquinas 77, Prairie du Chien 10
Ashwaubenon 74, Manitowoc 62
Assumption 60, Edgar 59
Badger 69, Racine Horlick 43
Baldwin-Woodville 78, Somerset 72
Bay Port 63, Green Bay Southwest 25
Berlin 85, North Fond du Lac 61
Blair-Taylor 90, Melrose-Mindoro 59
Brookfield Central 72, Hamilton 65
Brookfield East 76, Marquette 61
Caledonia, Minn. 83, Holmen 56
Cambridge 82, River Valley 47
Chisago Lakes, Minn. 88, Osceola 84
Clinton 58, Turner 55
Cristo Rey 64, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 49
D.C. Everest 64, Chippewa Falls 39
Eau Claire Memorial 53, Stevens Point 45
Eau Claire North 70, Onalaska 59
Edgerton 78, Brodhead 27
Evansville 62, Big Foot 41
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 68, Viroqua 53
Germantown 87, West Allis Hale 47
Green Bay Preble 71, Pulaski 70
Hartford 69, Port Washington 67
Independence 68, Eleva-Strum 60
Iola-Scandinavia 73, Manawa 45
Kettle Moraine 50, Muskego 21
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64, Beaver Dam 61
La Crosse Central 55, Menomonie 54
Laona-Wabeno 74, Gibraltar 45
Lena 46, Goodman-Pembine 43
Little Chute 75, Luxemburg-Casco 34
Luther 69, Arcadia 48
Manitowoc Lutheran 76, Kewaunee 74
Menomonee Falls 82, Wauwatosa East 78
Milton 84, New Berlin Eisenhower 76
Milw. Washington 116, Milwaukee Arts 35
Milwaukee Obama SCTE 80, Milwaukee Pulaski 61
Milwaukee South 72, Kenosha Bradford 49
Monroe 61, Jefferson 47
Mukwonago 68, Waukesha South 47
NEWCHAA 92, Marion 33
Neenah 66, Kaukauna 56
New Berlin West 78, Waukesha West 65
North Crawford 82, Riverdale 54
Northland Lutheran 55, White Lake 39
Oconomowoc 56, Waukesha North 43
Oostburg 59, Kohler 43
Oshkosh North 67, Appleton East 61
Owen-Withee 69, Augusta 28
Pacelli 84, Rosholt 28
Pittsville 73, Tri-County 34
Platteville 64, Potosi 59
Plymouth 81, Xavier 78
Prentice 78, Abbotsford 63
Rib Lake 79, Athens 60
Richland Center 50, Mauston 34
Sauk Prairie 63, Dodgeville 52
Sheboygan Christian 68, Random Lake 17
Slinger 70, Homestead 69, OT
Southwestern 69, Black Hawk 23
Sparta 60, Wisconsin Rapids 56
Spring Valley 69, Colfax 48
St Augustine 63, Shoreland Lutheran 61
St Lawrence 44, Chesterton 37
St. Mary 86, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 80
Tigerton 73, Gresham Community 31
Wausau West 66, Medford Area 52
Wauwatosa West 77, Whitnall 65
West Allis Central 84, Milwaukee Carmen 70
West Salem 87, Black River Falls 53
Westby 67, Fennimore 56
Whitefish Bay 93, West Bend East 41
Wilmot 45, Grayslake North, Ill. 38
Wisconsin Dells 67, Baraboo 63
Wisconsin Heights 73, Wonewoc-Center 55
Wrightstown 80, Clintonville 62
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..