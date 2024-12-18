Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 68, Southern Door 35
Alma-Pepin 57, Osseo-Fairchild 44
Altoona 62, Bloomer 52
Amery 47, Osceola 34
Appleton East 78, Oshkosh North 40
Aquinas 87, Tomah 24
Argyle 71, Evansville 41
Ashwaubenon 62, Manitowoc 44
Bangor 90, Royall 34
Bay Port 87, Green Bay Southwest 25
Beaver Dam 69, Fort Atkinson 26
Belleville 64, Dodgeville 29
Brookfield East 69, Pius XI Catholic 62
Burlington 47, Elkhorn Area 37
Butternut 41, Mercer 22
Caledonia, Minn. 45, Onalaska 32
Cashton 46, Necedah 31
Catholic Memorial 70, Arrowhead 66
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47, Ashland 27
Clear Lake 54, Luck 41
Crandon 55, Tomahawk 37
Cuba City 79, Riverdale 38
De Pere 70, Sheboygan North 48
Eau Claire North 55, Somerset 44
Edgar 63, Rosholt 18
Florence 38, Northland Pines 32
Franklin 77, Wauwatosa West 62
Freedom 59, Oconto Falls 43
Grafton 58, West Bend West 41
Green Bay Preble 45, Pulaski 44
Greenwood 63, Colby 33
Hamilton 47, Brookfield Central 43
Hartford 77, Port Washington 50
Hayward 43, St. Croix Falls 22
Hillsboro 57, Wonewoc-Center 31
Homestead 81, Slinger 42
Kenosha Bradford 84, Fuller 4
Kenosha St Joseph 66, Racine Lutheran 25
Kewaunee 79, Peshtigo 36
Kickapoo 59, Seneca 22
Laconia 100, Lomira 29
Ladysmith 37, Barron 34
Lake Country Lutheran 46, Lakeside Lutheran 40
Lakeland (WI) 72, Wausau West 23
Loyal 57, Columbus Catholic 39
Luxemburg-Casco 68, Little Chute 23
Marion/Tigerton 39, NEWCHAA 29
Marshfield 60, Holmen 50
McDonell Central 66, Cadott 45
McFarland 82, Baraboo 55
Mellen 47, Drummond 37
Middleton 52, Sun Prairie 38
Milton 37, Monona Grove 36
Milwaukee Golda Meir 35, Milwaukee Languages 29
Mineral Point 66, Boscobel 27
Mondovi 70, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 25
Muskego 62, Kettle Moraine 59
Neillsville 87, Gilman 13
New Auburn 51, Glenwood City 29
New Lisbon 62, Brookwood 37
Northland Lutheran 42, Nekoosa 31
Northwestern 63, Cumberland 36
Oconto 71, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 61
Oneida Nation 60, Lena 58
Oostburg 76, Kohler 42
Oregon 57, DeForest 43
Owen-Withee 50, Spencer 30
Pittsville 56, Adams-Friendship 41
Racine St. Catherine’s 70, Martin Luther 54
Regis 54, Fall Creek 49
Rice Lake 69, Medford Area 62
Saint Francis 53, Heritage Christian 50
Shawano 53, Seymour 38
Shoreland Lutheran 48, St Augustine 38
Solon Springs 70, Washburn 29
Sparta 60, La Crosse Logan 39
Stanley-Boyd 56, Thorp 27
Stevens Point 85, Chippewa Falls 32
Stoughton 40, Sauk Prairie 31
Stratford 51, Auburndale 31
Superior 50, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 35
Two Rivers 67, Green Bay East 56
Union Grove 73, Wilmot 19
Unity 35, Grantsburg 29
Verona 43, Madison La Follette 25
Waterford 55, Beloit Memorial 50
Waunakee 60, Watertown 30
Wauwatosa East 60, Menomonee Falls 42
Webster 67, Northwood 37
Westosha Central 67, Badger 62
Whitefish Bay 103, West Bend East 18
Whitehall 55, Alma Center Lincoln 39
Whitnall 47, St Thomas More 44
Wisconsin Lutheran 53, Waukesha West 47
Wrightstown 59, Clintonville 23
Xavier 72, West De Pere 71
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Highland vs. La Farge, ccd.
