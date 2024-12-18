Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 68, Southern Door 35

Alma-Pepin 57, Osseo-Fairchild 44

Altoona 62, Bloomer 52

Amery 47, Osceola 34

Appleton East 78, Oshkosh North 40

Aquinas 87, Tomah 24

Argyle 71, Evansville 41

Ashwaubenon 62, Manitowoc 44

Bangor 90, Royall 34

Bay Port 87, Green Bay Southwest 25

Beaver Dam 69, Fort Atkinson 26

Belleville 64, Dodgeville 29

Brookfield East 69, Pius XI Catholic 62

Burlington 47, Elkhorn Area 37

Butternut 41, Mercer 22

Caledonia, Minn. 45, Onalaska 32

Cashton 46, Necedah 31

Catholic Memorial 70, Arrowhead 66

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47, Ashland 27

Clear Lake 54, Luck 41

Crandon 55, Tomahawk 37

Cuba City 79, Riverdale 38

De Pere 70, Sheboygan North 48

Eau Claire North 55, Somerset 44

Edgar 63, Rosholt 18

Florence 38, Northland Pines 32

Franklin 77, Wauwatosa West 62

Freedom 59, Oconto Falls 43

Grafton 58, West Bend West 41

Green Bay Preble 45, Pulaski 44

Greenwood 63, Colby 33

Hamilton 47, Brookfield Central 43

Hartford 77, Port Washington 50

Hayward 43, St. Croix Falls 22

Hillsboro 57, Wonewoc-Center 31

Homestead 81, Slinger 42

Kenosha Bradford 84, Fuller 4

Kenosha St Joseph 66, Racine Lutheran 25

Kewaunee 79, Peshtigo 36

Kickapoo 59, Seneca 22

Laconia 100, Lomira 29

Ladysmith 37, Barron 34

Lake Country Lutheran 46, Lakeside Lutheran 40

Lakeland (WI) 72, Wausau West 23

Loyal 57, Columbus Catholic 39

Luxemburg-Casco 68, Little Chute 23

Marion/Tigerton 39, NEWCHAA 29

Marshfield 60, Holmen 50

McDonell Central 66, Cadott 45

McFarland 82, Baraboo 55

Mellen 47, Drummond 37

Middleton 52, Sun Prairie 38

Milton 37, Monona Grove 36

Milwaukee Golda Meir 35, Milwaukee Languages 29

Mineral Point 66, Boscobel 27

Mondovi 70, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 25

Muskego 62, Kettle Moraine 59

Neillsville 87, Gilman 13

New Auburn 51, Glenwood City 29

New Lisbon 62, Brookwood 37

Northland Lutheran 42, Nekoosa 31

Northwestern 63, Cumberland 36

Oconto 71, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 61

Oneida Nation 60, Lena 58

Oostburg 76, Kohler 42

Oregon 57, DeForest 43

Owen-Withee 50, Spencer 30

Pittsville 56, Adams-Friendship 41

Racine St. Catherine’s 70, Martin Luther 54

Regis 54, Fall Creek 49

Rice Lake 69, Medford Area 62

Saint Francis 53, Heritage Christian 50

Shawano 53, Seymour 38

Shoreland Lutheran 48, St Augustine 38

Solon Springs 70, Washburn 29

Sparta 60, La Crosse Logan 39

Stanley-Boyd 56, Thorp 27

Stevens Point 85, Chippewa Falls 32

Stoughton 40, Sauk Prairie 31

Stratford 51, Auburndale 31

Superior 50, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 35

Two Rivers 67, Green Bay East 56

Union Grove 73, Wilmot 19

Unity 35, Grantsburg 29

Verona 43, Madison La Follette 25

Waterford 55, Beloit Memorial 50

Waunakee 60, Watertown 30

Wauwatosa East 60, Menomonee Falls 42

Webster 67, Northwood 37

Westosha Central 67, Badger 62

Whitefish Bay 103, West Bend East 18

Whitehall 55, Alma Center Lincoln 39

Whitnall 47, St Thomas More 44

Wisconsin Lutheran 53, Waukesha West 47

Wrightstown 59, Clintonville 23

Xavier 72, West De Pere 71

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Highland vs. La Farge, ccd.

