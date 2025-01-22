Tuesday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 7, Mankato East 2
Austin 5, Worthington 4
Bemidji 5, Crookston 0
Benilde-St Margaret’s 4, Bloomington Jefferson 0
Centennial/Spring Lake Park 14, Armstrong/Cooper 1
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 2, Rogers 1
Detroit Lakes 11, Prairie Centre 0
Dodge County 6, Eagan 0
Edina 1, Eden Prairie 0
Fairmont 3, Windom 1
Fergus Falls 8, Northern Lakes 2
Marshall 4, New Ulm 0
Minnetonka 7, North Wright County 0
Orono 8, Minneapolis 1
Owatonna 3, Lakeville South 2
Rochester Century/John Marshall 3, South Central 1
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2, Willmar 1
South St. Paul 6, Hastings 1
St. Cloud 4, Brainerd/Little Falls 1
St. Croix Valley, Wis. 7, Red Wing 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Duluth vs. Superior, Wis., ppd.
Holy Family Catholic vs. Hutchinson, ppd.
Moose Lake Area vs. International Falls, ccd.
Wayzata vs. Buffalo, ppd.
West Salem, Wis. vs. Rochester Mayo, ppd.
