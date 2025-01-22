Tuesday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 7, Mankato East 2

Austin 5, Worthington 4

Bemidji 5, Crookston 0

Benilde-St Margaret’s 4, Bloomington Jefferson 0

Centennial/Spring Lake Park 14, Armstrong/Cooper 1

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 2, Rogers 1

Detroit Lakes 11, Prairie Centre 0

Dodge County 6, Eagan 0

Edina 1, Eden Prairie 0

Fairmont 3, Windom 1

Fergus Falls 8, Northern Lakes 2

Marshall 4, New Ulm 0

Minnetonka 7, North Wright County 0

Orono 8, Minneapolis 1

Owatonna 3, Lakeville South 2

Rochester Century/John Marshall 3, South Central 1

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2, Willmar 1

South St. Paul 6, Hastings 1

St. Cloud 4, Brainerd/Little Falls 1

St. Croix Valley, Wis. 7, Red Wing 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Duluth vs. Superior, Wis., ppd.

Holy Family Catholic vs. Hutchinson, ppd.

Moose Lake Area vs. International Falls, ccd.

Wayzata vs. Buffalo, ppd.

West Salem, Wis. vs. Rochester Mayo, ppd.

