Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 57, Ogden 7

AHSTW 35, Tri-Center, Neola 30

Ankeny Centennial 58, Valley, West Des Moines 41

Ar-We-Va 41, Paton-Churdan 25

Atlantic 60, Red Oak 23

Audubon 63, Glidden-Ralston 29

Cascade,Western Dubuque 56, Northeast, Goose Lake 35

Central Lyon 82, Boyden-Hull 21

Cherokee 83, Spencer 38

Davenport, North 81, Davenport, West 26

English Valleys, North English 55, Iowa Valley, Marengo 38

Fort Dodge 62, Waterloo, East 49

Grundy Center 47, South Hardin 46, OT

Harris-Lake Park 46, Trinity Christian 34

Hudson 59, Aplington-Parkersburg 53

Iowa City Liberty 49, Cedar Falls 46

Iowa Falls-Alden 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 44

Knoxville 46, Clarke, Osceola 32

Le Mars 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52

Mason City 44, Marshalltown 30

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 65, West Branch 20

Newell-Fonda 65, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 31

North Mahaska, New Sharon 55, BGM 25

Rock Valley 68, Unity Christian 44

Roland-Story, Story City 57, Nevada 24

Sioux Center 68, Sheldon 20

Solon 76, Independence 34

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 44, Central Decatur, Leon 27

Springville 61, East Buchanan, Winthrop 54

Storm Lake 58, Spirit Lake 45

Treynor 49, Underwood 33

West Lyon, Inwood 49, MOC-Floyd Valley 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Waukon vs. Houston, Minn., ppd.

