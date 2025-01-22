Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 57, Ogden 7
AHSTW 35, Tri-Center, Neola 30
Ankeny Centennial 58, Valley, West Des Moines 41
Ar-We-Va 41, Paton-Churdan 25
Atlantic 60, Red Oak 23
Audubon 63, Glidden-Ralston 29
Cascade,Western Dubuque 56, Northeast, Goose Lake 35
Central Lyon 82, Boyden-Hull 21
Cherokee 83, Spencer 38
Davenport, North 81, Davenport, West 26
English Valleys, North English 55, Iowa Valley, Marengo 38
Fort Dodge 62, Waterloo, East 49
Grundy Center 47, South Hardin 46, OT
Harris-Lake Park 46, Trinity Christian 34
Hudson 59, Aplington-Parkersburg 53
Iowa City Liberty 49, Cedar Falls 46
Iowa Falls-Alden 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 44
Knoxville 46, Clarke, Osceola 32
Le Mars 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52
Mason City 44, Marshalltown 30
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 65, West Branch 20
Newell-Fonda 65, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 31
North Mahaska, New Sharon 55, BGM 25
Rock Valley 68, Unity Christian 44
Roland-Story, Story City 57, Nevada 24
Sioux Center 68, Sheldon 20
Solon 76, Independence 34
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 44, Central Decatur, Leon 27
Springville 61, East Buchanan, Winthrop 54
Storm Lake 58, Spirit Lake 45
Treynor 49, Underwood 33
West Lyon, Inwood 49, MOC-Floyd Valley 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Waukon vs. Houston, Minn., ppd.
