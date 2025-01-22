Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ar-We-Va 56, Paton-Churdan 40

Boyden-Hull 67, Central Lyon 59

Calamus-Wheatland 74, North Cedar, Stanwood 47

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 83, Dubuque, Hempstead 47

Cherokee 69, Spencer 52

Clear Creek-Amana 87, South Tama County, Tama 20

Coon Rapids-Bayard 66, West Harrison, Mondamin 39

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 80, Sioux City, West 37

Denver 87, East Marshall, LeGrand 50

Dunkerton 85, Rockford 32

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, West Hancock, Britt 28

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 60, AGWSR, Ackley 24

Glidden-Ralston 68, Exira-EHK 33

Grand View Christian 83, West Marshall, State Center 46

Grundy Center 47, South Hardin 46

Iowa Valley, Marengo 77, English Valleys, North English 53

Knoxville 90, Clarke, Osceola 35

Marion 65, Mt Vernon 46

North Scott, Eldridge 60, Bettendorf 50

Notre Dame, Burlington 61, Mediapolis 49

Roland-Story, Story City 52, Nevada 48

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Le Mars 47

Seymour 50, Lamoni 35

Sioux Center 53, Sheldon 45

Storm Lake 74, Spirit Lake 49

Treynor 55, Underwood 42

Unity Christian 72, Rock Valley 61

West Burlington 95, Danville 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

ADM vs. Carroll, ppd. to Jan 27th.

Burlington vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ccd.

Collins-Maxwell vs. Murray, ccd.

East Union, Afton vs. Wayne, Corydon, ppd.

Harlan vs. Blair, Neb., ppd. to Jan 24th.

Jesup vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Meskwaki Settlement School vs. BCLUW, Conrad, ppd.

PCM vs. Perry, ppd. to Jan 30th.

