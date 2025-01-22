Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ar-We-Va 56, Paton-Churdan 40
Boyden-Hull 67, Central Lyon 59
Calamus-Wheatland 74, North Cedar, Stanwood 47
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 83, Dubuque, Hempstead 47
Cherokee 69, Spencer 52
Clear Creek-Amana 87, South Tama County, Tama 20
Coon Rapids-Bayard 66, West Harrison, Mondamin 39
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 80, Sioux City, West 37
Denver 87, East Marshall, LeGrand 50
Dunkerton 85, Rockford 32
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, West Hancock, Britt 28
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 60, AGWSR, Ackley 24
Glidden-Ralston 68, Exira-EHK 33
Grand View Christian 83, West Marshall, State Center 46
Grundy Center 47, South Hardin 46
Iowa Valley, Marengo 77, English Valleys, North English 53
Knoxville 90, Clarke, Osceola 35
Marion 65, Mt Vernon 46
North Scott, Eldridge 60, Bettendorf 50
Notre Dame, Burlington 61, Mediapolis 49
Roland-Story, Story City 52, Nevada 48
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Le Mars 47
Seymour 50, Lamoni 35
Sioux Center 53, Sheldon 45
Storm Lake 74, Spirit Lake 49
Treynor 55, Underwood 42
Unity Christian 72, Rock Valley 61
West Burlington 95, Danville 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
ADM vs. Carroll, ppd. to Jan 27th.
Burlington vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ccd.
Collins-Maxwell vs. Murray, ccd.
East Union, Afton vs. Wayne, Corydon, ppd.
Harlan vs. Blair, Neb., ppd. to Jan 24th.
Jesup vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Meskwaki Settlement School vs. BCLUW, Conrad, ppd.
PCM vs. Perry, ppd. to Jan 30th.
