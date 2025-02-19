Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 68, Oostburg 67

Eau Claire Memorial 61, La Crosse Central 29

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 60, Lakeside Lutheran 26

Mount Horeb 56, Reedsburg Area 42

Muskego 66, Catholic Memorial 30

New Auburn 67, Birchwood 35

Rio 57, Port Edwards 50

Salam School 63, Heritage Christian 45

Winneconne 67, Lourdes Academy 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bruce vs. South Shore, ccd.

Coulee Christian vs. La Farge, ccd.

Grantsburg vs. Turtle Lake, ppd.

Nekoosa vs. Bowler, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..