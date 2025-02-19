Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 68, Oostburg 67
Eau Claire Memorial 61, La Crosse Central 29
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 60, Lakeside Lutheran 26
Mount Horeb 56, Reedsburg Area 42
Muskego 66, Catholic Memorial 30
New Auburn 67, Birchwood 35
Rio 57, Port Edwards 50
Salam School 63, Heritage Christian 45
Winneconne 67, Lourdes Academy 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bruce vs. South Shore, ccd.
Coulee Christian vs. La Farge, ccd.
Grantsburg vs. Turtle Lake, ppd.
Nekoosa vs. Bowler, ccd.
