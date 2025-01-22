Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 71, Brainerd 57

Braham 72, Mora 34

Byron 66, Cannon Falls 30

Cromwell 68, Carlton-Wrenshall 17

Delano 82, St. Peter 37

Fillmore Central 75, St. Charles 46

Hastings 56, South St. Paul 44

Mahnomen-Waubun 74, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 20

Menahga 67, Frazee 34

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 54, Blue Earth Area 46

Princeton 71, Zimmerman 67

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 85, New Ulm Cathedral 34

Stephen-Argyle 38, Climax-Fisher 27

Thief River Falls 52, Ada-Borup-West 44

Underwood 72, Ashby 22

Upsala 50, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 34

Willmar 57, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 23

Windom 71, Pipestone 66

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Avail Academy vs. Hiawatha, ccd.

Bloomington Kennedy vs. Columbia Heights, ppd.

Community of Peace vs. LILA, ppd.

International School vs. Math and Science, ppd.

Kimball vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, ppd.

Kittson Central vs. Kelliher-Northome, ccd.

Lewiston-Altura vs. Rushford-Peterson, ppd.

New London-Spicer vs. Norwood Young America, ppd.

Ogilvie vs. Milaca, ppd.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs. Winona Cotter, ppd.

Southwest Christian (Chaska) vs. Simley, ppd.

St John’s vs. Bertha-Hewitt, ppd.

Wabasha-Kellogg vs. Grand Meadow, ppd.

Waukon, Iowa vs. Houston, ppd.

Winona vs. La Crosse Logan, Wis., ppd.

Woodbury vs. East Ridge, ppd.

