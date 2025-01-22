Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 71, Brainerd 57
Braham 72, Mora 34
Byron 66, Cannon Falls 30
Cromwell 68, Carlton-Wrenshall 17
Delano 82, St. Peter 37
Fillmore Central 75, St. Charles 46
Hastings 56, South St. Paul 44
Mahnomen-Waubun 74, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 20
Menahga 67, Frazee 34
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 54, Blue Earth Area 46
Princeton 71, Zimmerman 67
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 85, New Ulm Cathedral 34
Stephen-Argyle 38, Climax-Fisher 27
Thief River Falls 52, Ada-Borup-West 44
Underwood 72, Ashby 22
Upsala 50, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 34
Willmar 57, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 23
Windom 71, Pipestone 66
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avail Academy vs. Hiawatha, ccd.
Bloomington Kennedy vs. Columbia Heights, ppd.
Community of Peace vs. LILA, ppd.
International School vs. Math and Science, ppd.
Kimball vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, ppd.
Kittson Central vs. Kelliher-Northome, ccd.
Lewiston-Altura vs. Rushford-Peterson, ppd.
New London-Spicer vs. Norwood Young America, ppd.
Ogilvie vs. Milaca, ppd.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs. Winona Cotter, ppd.
Southwest Christian (Chaska) vs. Simley, ppd.
St John’s vs. Bertha-Hewitt, ppd.
Wabasha-Kellogg vs. Grand Meadow, ppd.
Waukon, Iowa vs. Houston, ppd.
Winona vs. La Crosse Logan, Wis., ppd.
Woodbury vs. East Ridge, ppd.
