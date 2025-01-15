Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 43, Pendleton 31
Beaverton 52, Southridge 46
Bend 44, Madras 41
Benson 50, Grant 34
Brookings-Harbor 48, Rogue River 15
Cascade Christian 49, North Valley 16
Central 53, Dallas 41
Central Catholic 72, Gresham 27
Central Linn 37, Crosshill Christian 26
Century 64, Forest Grove 57
Clackamas 95, Sandy 7
Crater 98, Ashland 15
Crescent Valley 62, Woodburn 29
East Linn Christian 45, Toledo 34
Eddyville 35, Crow 26
Four Rivers Community School 47, Grant Union 45
Henley 66, Mazama 32
Jefferson PDX 64, Lincoln 25
Jordan Valley 64, Huntington 32
Junction City 50, North Bend 30
Klamath 51, Hidden Valley 25
Lake Oswego 50, St. Mary’s Academy 29
Lakeridge 36, Tigard 35
Liberty 54, Newberg 52, OT
Lost River 33, Culver 27
Lowell 41, Bonanza 24
Marshfield 57, Cottage Grove 35
McNary 57, North Marion 47
Monroe 66, Waldport 41
Mountainside 47, Westview 26
North Medford 51, Roseburg 36
Oakland 67, Reedsport 23
Philomath 39, Sutherlin 35
Pilot Rock 47, Nixyaawii 26
Riverside 50, McLoughlin 17
Roosevelt 37, McDaniel 35
Silverton 52, Lebanon 23
South Albany 77, McKay 9
South Medford 59, Grants Pass 32
South Salem 57, Sprague 39
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 46, Sherman 42
St. Helens 44, Scappoose 29
Sweet Home 53, Siuslaw 20
Trinity Lutheran 65, Oakridge 26
Tualatin 63, Oregon City 24
Vale 51, Burns 26
Wells 59, Franklin 20
West Linn 59, Jesuit 44
West Salem 68, Sunset 34
Western Christian High School 61, Chemawa 16
Weston-McEwen 56, Joseph 19
