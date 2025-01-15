Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 43, Pendleton 31

Beaverton 52, Southridge 46

Bend 44, Madras 41

Benson 50, Grant 34

Brookings-Harbor 48, Rogue River 15

Cascade Christian 49, North Valley 16

Central 53, Dallas 41

Central Catholic 72, Gresham 27

Central Linn 37, Crosshill Christian 26

Century 64, Forest Grove 57

Clackamas 95, Sandy 7

Crater 98, Ashland 15

Crescent Valley 62, Woodburn 29

East Linn Christian 45, Toledo 34

Eddyville 35, Crow 26

Four Rivers Community School 47, Grant Union 45

Henley 66, Mazama 32

Jefferson PDX 64, Lincoln 25

Jordan Valley 64, Huntington 32

Junction City 50, North Bend 30

Klamath 51, Hidden Valley 25

Lake Oswego 50, St. Mary’s Academy 29

Lakeridge 36, Tigard 35

Liberty 54, Newberg 52, OT

Lost River 33, Culver 27

Lowell 41, Bonanza 24

Marshfield 57, Cottage Grove 35

McNary 57, North Marion 47

Monroe 66, Waldport 41

Mountainside 47, Westview 26

North Medford 51, Roseburg 36

Oakland 67, Reedsport 23

Philomath 39, Sutherlin 35

Pilot Rock 47, Nixyaawii 26

Riverside 50, McLoughlin 17

Roosevelt 37, McDaniel 35

Silverton 52, Lebanon 23

South Albany 77, McKay 9

South Medford 59, Grants Pass 32

South Salem 57, Sprague 39

Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 46, Sherman 42

St. Helens 44, Scappoose 29

Sweet Home 53, Siuslaw 20

Trinity Lutheran 65, Oakridge 26

Tualatin 63, Oregon City 24

Vale 51, Burns 26

Wells 59, Franklin 20

West Linn 59, Jesuit 44

West Salem 68, Sunset 34

Western Christian High School 61, Chemawa 16

Weston-McEwen 56, Joseph 19

