Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM 79, Carlisle 45
Alta-Aurelia 62, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 23
Aplington-Parkersburg 73, Denver 60
Ballard 65, Winterset 52
Baxter 64, Colo-NESCO 58
Boone 72, North Polk, Alleman 68
Calamus-Wheatland 74, Starmont 52
Cascade,Western Dubuque 82, Bellevue 45
Central Decatur, Leon 62, Wayne, Corydon 39
Cherokee 57, Boyden-Hull 56
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 78, Pocahontas 47
Clear Creek-Amana 73, Vinton-Shellsburg 62
Collins-Maxwell 79, Meskwaki Settlement School 31
Coon Rapids-Bayard 62, Ar-We-Va 45
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, S.C. East 55
D.M. North 57, Marshalltown 54
Dallas Center-Grimes 56, Pella Christian 43
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Riceville 44
Dubuque Senior 52, Iowa City West 51
East Buchanan, Winthrop 63, Midland, Wyoming 46
Forest City 59, Eagle Grove 30
GMG, Garwin 63, BCLUW, Conrad 48
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 23, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 22
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 50, Hinton 46
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 84, East Marshall, LeGrand 47
Glenwood 59, Harlan 56
Glidden-Ralston 70, West Harrison, Mondamin 33
Grand View Christian 72, Roland-Story, Story City 59
Grundy Center 72, AGWSR, Ackley 37
H-L-V, Victor 49, Belle Plaine 41
Hillcrest 70, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 33
Holy Trinity 72, Danville 39
Iowa City Liberty 72, Epworth, Western Dubuque 40
Iowa Valley, Marengo 48, BGM 30
Keota 71, North Mahaska, New Sharon 61
Madrid 95, Woodward Academy 49
Monticello 56, Northeast, Goose Lake 27
Mt Ayr 72, Nodaway Valley 25
Mt Vernon 56, Center Point-Urbana 46
Nevada 72, Saydel 51
Northwood-Kensett 58, North Butler, Greene 46
Pekin 52, WACO, Wayland 44
Pleasant Valley 54, Davenport, West 37
Regina, Iowa City 62, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 51
Sigourney 86, Colfax-Mingo 47
Southwest Valley 82, East Union, Afton 32
Spencer 68, Estherville-Lincoln Central 34
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 86, Iowa Falls-Alden 55
Treynor 79, Logan-Magnolia 43
Trinity Christian 55, George-Little Rock 38
Underwood 52, Audubon 51
Urbandale 57, Ankeny Centennial 54
Waukee 73, Ankeny 61
West Delaware, Manchester 67, Independence 61
Westwood, Sloan 66, West Monona 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jesup vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank, ppd. to Jan 21st.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..