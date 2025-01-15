Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM 79, Carlisle 45

Alta-Aurelia 62, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 23

Aplington-Parkersburg 73, Denver 60

Ballard 65, Winterset 52

Baxter 64, Colo-NESCO 58

Boone 72, North Polk, Alleman 68

Calamus-Wheatland 74, Starmont 52

Cascade,Western Dubuque 82, Bellevue 45

Central Decatur, Leon 62, Wayne, Corydon 39

Cherokee 57, Boyden-Hull 56

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 78, Pocahontas 47

Clear Creek-Amana 73, Vinton-Shellsburg 62

Collins-Maxwell 79, Meskwaki Settlement School 31

Coon Rapids-Bayard 62, Ar-We-Va 45

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, S.C. East 55

D.M. North 57, Marshalltown 54

Dallas Center-Grimes 56, Pella Christian 43

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Riceville 44

Dubuque Senior 52, Iowa City West 51

East Buchanan, Winthrop 63, Midland, Wyoming 46

Forest City 59, Eagle Grove 30

GMG, Garwin 63, BCLUW, Conrad 48

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 23, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 22

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 50, Hinton 46

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 84, East Marshall, LeGrand 47

Glenwood 59, Harlan 56

Glidden-Ralston 70, West Harrison, Mondamin 33

Grand View Christian 72, Roland-Story, Story City 59

Grundy Center 72, AGWSR, Ackley 37

H-L-V, Victor 49, Belle Plaine 41

Hillcrest 70, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 33

Holy Trinity 72, Danville 39

Iowa City Liberty 72, Epworth, Western Dubuque 40

Iowa Valley, Marengo 48, BGM 30

Keota 71, North Mahaska, New Sharon 61

Madrid 95, Woodward Academy 49

Monticello 56, Northeast, Goose Lake 27

Mt Ayr 72, Nodaway Valley 25

Mt Vernon 56, Center Point-Urbana 46

Nevada 72, Saydel 51

Northwood-Kensett 58, North Butler, Greene 46

Pekin 52, WACO, Wayland 44

Pleasant Valley 54, Davenport, West 37

Regina, Iowa City 62, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 51

Sigourney 86, Colfax-Mingo 47

Southwest Valley 82, East Union, Afton 32

Spencer 68, Estherville-Lincoln Central 34

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 86, Iowa Falls-Alden 55

Treynor 79, Logan-Magnolia 43

Trinity Christian 55, George-Little Rock 38

Underwood 52, Audubon 51

Urbandale 57, Ankeny Centennial 54

Waukee 73, Ankeny 61

West Delaware, Manchester 67, Independence 61

Westwood, Sloan 66, West Monona 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Jesup vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank, ppd. to Jan 21st.

