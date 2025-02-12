Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 54, Shiocton 32
Appleton East 63, Oshkosh West 46
Arcadia 68, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 28
Brodhead 72, Clinton 38
Brookfield Central 47, Waukesha West 40
Burlington 39, Waterford 33
Cameron 59, Northwestern 40
Catholic Memorial 55, Wauwatosa West 38
Cedarburg 70, West Bend West 35
Crivitz 60, Southern Door 40
Darlington 48, Dodgeville 33
De Pere 47, Pulaski 33
Deerfield 73, Madison Country Day 38
Dominican 51, Racine Lutheran 25
Durand-Arkansaw 43, Spring Valley 17
East Troy 50, Waukesha North 39
Edgerton 72, Big Foot 20
Elk Mound 59, Plum City/Elmwood 13
Gibraltar 57, Stockbridge 17
Grantsburg 49, Luck 24
Hartford 80, Grafton 38
Homestead 59, Port Washington 40
Jefferson 59, Delavan-Darien 53
Kenosha St Joseph 66, Westosha Central 41
Kenosha Tremper 69, Racine Horlick 52
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 70, Plymouth 17
La Crosse Central 55, La Crosse Logan 29
Laconia 79, Mayville 12
Lake Holcombe 49, Cornell 40
Luther 69, Black River Falls 31
Marinette 60, Denmark 49
Martin Luther 62, Shoreland Lutheran 52
Mauston 81, Adams-Friendship 41
McDonell Central 59, Fall Creek 56
Milwaukee Lutheran 83, Cudahy 26
Milwaukee Vincent def. Milwaukee North, forfeit
New Auburn 64, Prairie Farm 27
New Berlin Eisenhower 53, Greendale 40
Nicolet 61, West Bend East 35
Northland Lutheran 69, Faith Christian (Wausau) 11
Oak Creek 47, Park 42
Oakfield 58, Central Wisconsin Christian 51
Oconomowoc 77, West Allis Hale 30
Oostburg 71, Mishicot 22
Pius XI Catholic 73, South Milwaukee 23
Salam School 63, Faith Christian 37
Shawano 52, Rhinelander 23
Sheboygan Area Luth. 72, Coleman 24
Siren 43, Northwood 31
Solon Springs 67, Drummond 42
Spooner 40, Ashland 29
Tomahawk 38, Marion/Tigerton 24
Turner 48, Evansville 41, OT
Unity 62, Frederic 34
University Lake 58, Cristo Rey 28
Watertown 59, Fort Atkinson 28
Watertown Luther Prep 58, Messmer 37
Webster 51, Turtle Lake 26
West Salem 72, Westby 29
Westfield 57, Nekoosa 15
Whitewater 55, Monroe 26
Whitnall 46, Greenfield 41
Winter 61, Flambeau 49
Wisconsin Dells 85, Wautoma 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coulee Christian vs. North Crawford, ccd.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran vs. Coulee Christian, ccd.
Horicon vs. Hustisford, ccd.
Seymour vs. Menominee, Mich., ccd.
