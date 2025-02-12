Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 54, Shiocton 32

Appleton East 63, Oshkosh West 46

Arcadia 68, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 28

Brodhead 72, Clinton 38

Brookfield Central 47, Waukesha West 40

Burlington 39, Waterford 33

Cameron 59, Northwestern 40

Catholic Memorial 55, Wauwatosa West 38

Cedarburg 70, West Bend West 35

Crivitz 60, Southern Door 40

Darlington 48, Dodgeville 33

De Pere 47, Pulaski 33

Deerfield 73, Madison Country Day 38

Dominican 51, Racine Lutheran 25

Durand-Arkansaw 43, Spring Valley 17

East Troy 50, Waukesha North 39

Edgerton 72, Big Foot 20

Elk Mound 59, Plum City/Elmwood 13

Gibraltar 57, Stockbridge 17

Grantsburg 49, Luck 24

Hartford 80, Grafton 38

Homestead 59, Port Washington 40

Jefferson 59, Delavan-Darien 53

Kenosha St Joseph 66, Westosha Central 41

Kenosha Tremper 69, Racine Horlick 52

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 70, Plymouth 17

La Crosse Central 55, La Crosse Logan 29

Laconia 79, Mayville 12

Lake Holcombe 49, Cornell 40

Luther 69, Black River Falls 31

Marinette 60, Denmark 49

Martin Luther 62, Shoreland Lutheran 52

Mauston 81, Adams-Friendship 41

McDonell Central 59, Fall Creek 56

Milwaukee Lutheran 83, Cudahy 26

Milwaukee Vincent def. Milwaukee North, forfeit

New Auburn 64, Prairie Farm 27

New Berlin Eisenhower 53, Greendale 40

Nicolet 61, West Bend East 35

Northland Lutheran 69, Faith Christian (Wausau) 11

Oak Creek 47, Park 42

Oakfield 58, Central Wisconsin Christian 51

Oconomowoc 77, West Allis Hale 30

Oostburg 71, Mishicot 22

Pius XI Catholic 73, South Milwaukee 23

Salam School 63, Faith Christian 37

Shawano 52, Rhinelander 23

Sheboygan Area Luth. 72, Coleman 24

Siren 43, Northwood 31

Solon Springs 67, Drummond 42

Spooner 40, Ashland 29

Tomahawk 38, Marion/Tigerton 24

Turner 48, Evansville 41, OT

Unity 62, Frederic 34

University Lake 58, Cristo Rey 28

Watertown 59, Fort Atkinson 28

Watertown Luther Prep 58, Messmer 37

Webster 51, Turtle Lake 26

West Salem 72, Westby 29

Westfield 57, Nekoosa 15

Whitewater 55, Monroe 26

Whitnall 46, Greenfield 41

Winter 61, Flambeau 49

Wisconsin Dells 85, Wautoma 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coulee Christian vs. North Crawford, ccd.

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran vs. Coulee Christian, ccd.

Horicon vs. Hustisford, ccd.

Seymour vs. Menominee, Mich., ccd.

