Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 89, Chequamegon 80

Appleton North 69, Appleton East 45

Badger 88, Cudahy 59

Bay Port 93, Sheboygan South 46

Brookfield Central 84, Wauwatosa West 78

Catholic Memorial 77, West Allis Hale 64

Columbus Catholic 63, Owen-Withee 50

Cristo Rey 71, Eastbrook Academy 39

D.C. Everest 59, Merrill 51

Darlington 93, Riverdale 58

De Pere 96, Green Bay Preble 55

Denmark 59, Wrightstown 56

Flambeau 78, Prairie Farm 64

Fond du Lac 75, Oshkosh North 68

Fort Atkinson 61, Milton 57

Greendale 74, St John’s NW Military Academy 37

Gresham Community 65, Faith Christian (Wausau) 46

Hartford 68, Waukesha North 46

Hortonville 92, Appleton West 51

Hudson 51, Rice Lake 36

Iola-Scandinavia 78, Wild Rose 36

Kaukauna 82, Kimberly 63

La Farge 84, Seneca 78

Lake Country Classical Academy 52, Waterloo 35

Marquette 64, Wauwatosa East 51

Marshfield 50, Wausau West 29

McDonell Central 50, Durand-Arkansaw 38

Medford Area 71, Tomahawk 17

Mellen 87, Mercer 51

Menasha 93, Green Bay West 79

Milwaukee Obama SCTE 63, Milwaukee Arts 37

Mineral Point 70, Iowa-Grant 33

Mount Horeb 111, Portage 72

Muskego 73, Milwaukee North 59

Neenah 55, Oshkosh West 41

Oconomowoc 77, Sun Prairie 76

Oconto 53, Peshtigo 50

Onalaska 68, Aquinas 64

Oregon 60, DeForest 50

Osseo-Fairchild 62, Blair-Taylor 60

Racine Case 78, Westosha Central 70

Racine Lutheran 72, Milwaukee South 66

Reedsburg Area 82, McFarland 70

Saint Croix Central 85, Amery 66

Solon Springs 88, Winter 54

Southern Door 64, Kewaunee 61

Southwestern 59, Fennimore 52

Stevens Point 62, Wisconsin Rapids 44

Stratford 68, Assumption 46

Sturgeon Bay 58, Gibraltar 43

Tigerton 82, Elcho 31

Tomah 62, Mauston 61

Waterford 57, Union Grove 53

Waupaca 61, Fox Valley Lutheran 51

West Bend West 63, Plymouth 44

West De Pere 69, New London 37

Wisconsin Dells 69, River Valley 40

Xavier 63, Seymour 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Nekoosa vs. Coulee Christian, ccd.

Pittsville vs. Bowler, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..