Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 89, Chequamegon 80
Appleton North 69, Appleton East 45
Badger 88, Cudahy 59
Bay Port 93, Sheboygan South 46
Brookfield Central 84, Wauwatosa West 78
Catholic Memorial 77, West Allis Hale 64
Columbus Catholic 63, Owen-Withee 50
Cristo Rey 71, Eastbrook Academy 39
D.C. Everest 59, Merrill 51
Darlington 93, Riverdale 58
De Pere 96, Green Bay Preble 55
Denmark 59, Wrightstown 56
Flambeau 78, Prairie Farm 64
Fond du Lac 75, Oshkosh North 68
Fort Atkinson 61, Milton 57
Greendale 74, St John’s NW Military Academy 37
Gresham Community 65, Faith Christian (Wausau) 46
Hartford 68, Waukesha North 46
Hortonville 92, Appleton West 51
Hudson 51, Rice Lake 36
Iola-Scandinavia 78, Wild Rose 36
Kaukauna 82, Kimberly 63
La Farge 84, Seneca 78
Lake Country Classical Academy 52, Waterloo 35
Marquette 64, Wauwatosa East 51
Marshfield 50, Wausau West 29
McDonell Central 50, Durand-Arkansaw 38
Medford Area 71, Tomahawk 17
Mellen 87, Mercer 51
Menasha 93, Green Bay West 79
Milwaukee Obama SCTE 63, Milwaukee Arts 37
Mineral Point 70, Iowa-Grant 33
Mount Horeb 111, Portage 72
Muskego 73, Milwaukee North 59
Neenah 55, Oshkosh West 41
Oconomowoc 77, Sun Prairie 76
Oconto 53, Peshtigo 50
Onalaska 68, Aquinas 64
Oregon 60, DeForest 50
Osseo-Fairchild 62, Blair-Taylor 60
Racine Case 78, Westosha Central 70
Racine Lutheran 72, Milwaukee South 66
Reedsburg Area 82, McFarland 70
Saint Croix Central 85, Amery 66
Solon Springs 88, Winter 54
Southern Door 64, Kewaunee 61
Southwestern 59, Fennimore 52
Stevens Point 62, Wisconsin Rapids 44
Stratford 68, Assumption 46
Sturgeon Bay 58, Gibraltar 43
Tigerton 82, Elcho 31
Tomah 62, Mauston 61
Waterford 57, Union Grove 53
Waupaca 61, Fox Valley Lutheran 51
West Bend West 63, Plymouth 44
West De Pere 69, New London 37
Wisconsin Dells 69, River Valley 40
Xavier 63, Seymour 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Nekoosa vs. Coulee Christian, ccd.
Pittsville vs. Bowler, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..