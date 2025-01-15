Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 55, Appleton North 41
Aquinas 57, Onalaska 36
Blair-Taylor 50, Osseo-Fairchild 34
Bloomer 73, Stanley-Boyd 27
Cashton 43, Westby 38
Central Wisconsin Christian 60, Cambria-Friesland 46
Chesterton 55, University Lake 39
Columbus 58, Lake Mills 29
Cornell 65, Birchwood 56
De Pere 77, Green Bay Preble 40
Durand-Arkansaw 69, Boyceville 32
Elk Mound 69, Glenwood City 24
Fall Creek 73, Cadott 29
Gilman 63, Columbus Catholic 60
Greenfield 72, Milwaukee Lutheran 62
Kenosha Indian Trail 67, Cudahy 17
Kettle Moraine 49, Oak Creek 36
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57, Homestead 53
La Crosse Central 42, La Crosse Logan 21
Laconia 80, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 29
Luxemburg-Casco 41, Freedom 40
Madison La Follette 70, Madison East 67
Marinette 54, Little Chute 22
Marshfield 68, Wausau West 34
Mauston 51, Tomah 31
Milwaukee Golda Meir 78, Milwaukee Juneau 34
Milwaukee Science 85, Kenosha Tremper 37
Muskego 65, Greendale 31
Neenah 71, Oshkosh West 61
Neillsville 73, Spencer 10
Oostburg 66, Beaver Dam 64
Pacelli 61, Tri-County 10
Portage 59, Montello 40
Prairie Farm 42, Flambeau 36
Racine St. Catherine’s 71, St Thomas More 41
Reedsville 72, Mishicot 59
Salam School 45, St Joan Antida 40
Sheboygan Area Luth. 78, Random Lake 33
Shell Lake 68, Luck 13
Solon Springs 69, Lac Courte Oreilles 21
St. Mary 68, Hilbert 21
Stevens Point 73, Wisconsin Rapids 36
Union Grove 55, Waterford 27
Washburn 50, Drummond 42
Watertown Luther Prep 60, Kenosha Christian Life 8
Wauwatosa East 69, Milwaukee DSHA 36
Webster 53, Grantsburg 29
Westosha Central 55, Elkhorn Area 45
Whitehall 63, Independence 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Faith Christian (Wausau) vs. Northland Lutheran, ccd.
Spring Valley vs. Plum City/Elmwood, ppd.
