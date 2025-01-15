Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 55, Appleton North 41

Aquinas 57, Onalaska 36

Blair-Taylor 50, Osseo-Fairchild 34

Bloomer 73, Stanley-Boyd 27

Cashton 43, Westby 38

Central Wisconsin Christian 60, Cambria-Friesland 46

Chesterton 55, University Lake 39

Columbus 58, Lake Mills 29

Cornell 65, Birchwood 56

De Pere 77, Green Bay Preble 40

Durand-Arkansaw 69, Boyceville 32

Elk Mound 69, Glenwood City 24

Fall Creek 73, Cadott 29

Gilman 63, Columbus Catholic 60

Greenfield 72, Milwaukee Lutheran 62

Kenosha Indian Trail 67, Cudahy 17

Kettle Moraine 49, Oak Creek 36

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57, Homestead 53

La Crosse Central 42, La Crosse Logan 21

Laconia 80, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 29

Luxemburg-Casco 41, Freedom 40

Madison La Follette 70, Madison East 67

Marinette 54, Little Chute 22

Marshfield 68, Wausau West 34

Mauston 51, Tomah 31

Milwaukee Golda Meir 78, Milwaukee Juneau 34

Milwaukee Science 85, Kenosha Tremper 37

Muskego 65, Greendale 31

Neenah 71, Oshkosh West 61

Neillsville 73, Spencer 10

Oostburg 66, Beaver Dam 64

Pacelli 61, Tri-County 10

Portage 59, Montello 40

Prairie Farm 42, Flambeau 36

Racine St. Catherine’s 71, St Thomas More 41

Reedsville 72, Mishicot 59

Salam School 45, St Joan Antida 40

Sheboygan Area Luth. 78, Random Lake 33

Shell Lake 68, Luck 13

Solon Springs 69, Lac Courte Oreilles 21

St. Mary 68, Hilbert 21

Stevens Point 73, Wisconsin Rapids 36

Union Grove 55, Waterford 27

Washburn 50, Drummond 42

Watertown Luther Prep 60, Kenosha Christian Life 8

Wauwatosa East 69, Milwaukee DSHA 36

Webster 53, Grantsburg 29

Westosha Central 55, Elkhorn Area 45

Whitehall 63, Independence 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Faith Christian (Wausau) vs. Northland Lutheran, ccd.

Spring Valley vs. Plum City/Elmwood, ppd.

