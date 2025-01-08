Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 63, Des Moines Christian 50

AHSTW 66, IKM-Manning 55

Albia 83, Clarke, Osceola 35

Alburnett 66, Edgewood-Colesburg 39

Algona 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52

Alta-Aurelia 88, Whiting 15

Ames 62, Fort Dodge 20

Ankeny 69, Ankeny Centennial 51

Ankeny Christian Academy 95, Melcher-Dallas 29

Ar-We-Va 52, Glidden-Ralston 31

Assumption, Davenport 54, North Scott, Eldridge 52

BGM 55, English Valleys, North English 48

Ballard 66, Carroll 64

Bedford 77, Fremont Mills, Tabor 36

Belle Plaine 46, Colfax-Mingo 43

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 85, North Cedar, Stanwood 27

Belmond-Klemme 65, West Hancock, Britt 37

Benton Community 65, Marion 51

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 63, Sioux City, West 41

Boone 62, Carlisle 58

Boyden-Hull 61, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46

CAM, Anita 58, Exira-EHK 36

Calamus-Wheatland 79, Midland, Wyoming 43

Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, Beckman Dyersville 38

Cedar Falls 79, Waterloo, West 54

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 61, Cedar Rapids Xavier 49

Cedar Rapids, Washington 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 48

Central City 64, Starmont 55

Central Lee, Donnellson 64, Van Buren, Keosauqua 35

Chariton 62, I-35 60

Clarksville 58, BCLUW, Conrad 47

Clear Creek-Amana 61, Center Point-Urbana 60

Clear Lake 64, Webster City 37

Collins-Maxwell 63, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 7

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 73, Cedar Valley Christian 48

Coon Rapids-Bayard 63, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 36

Creston 70, Clarinda 55

Crestwood, Cresco 91, Postville 64

D.M. North 90, Ottumwa 58

Dakota Valley, S.D. 76, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48

Danville 73, New London 52

Davenport, Central 51, Central Clinton, DeWitt 48

Davenport, North 53, Pleasant Valley 46

Davenport, West 65, Clinton 56

Davis County, Bloomfield 68, Moravia 54

Dubuque Senior 68, Epworth, Western Dubuque 43

Earlham 64, Woodward-Granger 56

East Marshall, LeGrand 76, Union Community, LaPorte City 56

East Mills 83, Essex 42

Emmetsburg 62, Estherville-Lincoln Central 58

Forest City 59, Bishop Garrigan 57

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, West Sioux 45

Gilbert 68, ADM 67

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 70, Hudson 35

Glenwood 77, Atlantic 54

Grand View Christian 74, Nevada 56

Grinnell 53, Independence 49

Grundy Center 63, Oelwein 32

HMS 67, George-Little Rock 47

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 65, OT

Hinton 65, Akron-Westfield 57

Holy Trinity 65, Mediapolis 54

Humboldt 95, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 66

Iowa City West 77, Iowa City Liberty 71

Janesville 88, Meskwaki Settlement School 28

Keokuk 60, Macon County, Mo. 20

Keota 74, H-L-V, Victor 45

Lewis Central 56, Harlan 44

Lisbon 80, Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 56

Logan-Magnolia 60, Audubon 58

Lone Tree 77, Highland, Riverside 53

Louisa-Muscatine 70, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 62

Lynnville-Sully 47, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32

MFL-Mar-Mac 65, Kee 57

MOC-Floyd Valley 77, Sheldon 27

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 64, East Buchanan, Winthrop 53

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 89, Trinity Christian 41

Martensdale-St. Marys 45, Central Decatur, Leon 37

Mason City 68, Spencer 61

Montezuma 78, Centerville 67

Monticello 43, Camanche 30

Moulton-Udell 38, Lamoni 34

Mt Ayr 57, Lenox 42

Mt Vernon 70, South Tama County, Tama 28

Muscatine 58, Bettendorf 53

Nashua-Plainfield 81, Riceville 71

Newman Catholic, Mason City 72, Central Springs 29

Newton 68, Pella Christian 51

North Fayette Valley 63, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 29

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 70, Lake Mills 49

North Linn, Troy Mills 79, Springville 50

North Mahaska, New Sharon 67, Sigourney 60

North Polk, Alleman 41, Bondurant Farrar 37

North Tama, Traer 65, AGWSR, Ackley 49

North Union 51, Eagle Grove 50

Northeast, Goose Lake 85, Anamosa 42

Northwood-Kensett 56, St Ansgar 48

OABCIG 53, South Central Calhoun 49

Okoboji, Milford 59, Central Lyon 51

Paton-Churdan 66, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 39

Pella 74, Oskaloosa 32

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 69, Iowa City 66

Red Oak 65, Denison-Schleswig 60

Regina, Iowa City 51, West Liberty 50

Ridge View 69, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 58

Roland-Story, Story City 55, PCM 44

S.C. East 80, South Sioux City, Neb. 40

Seymour 78, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 64

Sidney 69, Hamburg 21

Solon 51, Williamsburg 48

South O’Brien, Paullina 67, Harris-Lake Park 36

South Winneshiek 74, Central Elkader 48

Southeast Valley 56, South Hardin 48

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 75, Wayne, Corydon 41

Southwest Valley 73, Nodaway Valley 33

Spirit Lake 85, Pocahontas 39

Stanton 54, Griswold 25

Sumner-Fredericksburg 60, Dunkerton 50

Tea, S.D. 60, Sioux City, North 55

Tipton 51, West Branch 49

Treynor 82, Tri-Center, Neola 50

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 72, West Central, Maynard 41

Underwood 71, Riverside, Oakland 44

Unity Christian 66, Sioux Center 58

Valley, West Des Moines 63, Southeast Polk 42

Van Meter 68, Ogden 38

Vinton-Shellsburg 61, West Delaware, Manchester 57

WACO, Wayland 50, Wapello 40

Wahlert, Dubuque 69, Dubuque, Hempstead 42

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 67, Tripoli 19

Waterloo Christian School 80, GMG, Garwin 63

Waterloo, East 52, Marshalltown 44

Waukee 58, Johnston 56

Waukee Northwest 82, Urbandale 40

West Burlington 62, Notre Dame, Burlington 47

West Lyon, Inwood 67, Rock Valley 35

West Marshall, State Center 54, Greene County 21

Westwood, Sloan 41, Homer, Neb. 30

Winfield-Mount Union 47, Pekin 45

Woodbine 78, West Harrison, Mondamin 16

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..