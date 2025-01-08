Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 63, Des Moines Christian 50
AHSTW 66, IKM-Manning 55
Albia 83, Clarke, Osceola 35
Alburnett 66, Edgewood-Colesburg 39
Algona 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52
Alta-Aurelia 88, Whiting 15
Ames 62, Fort Dodge 20
Ankeny 69, Ankeny Centennial 51
Ankeny Christian Academy 95, Melcher-Dallas 29
Ar-We-Va 52, Glidden-Ralston 31
Assumption, Davenport 54, North Scott, Eldridge 52
BGM 55, English Valleys, North English 48
Ballard 66, Carroll 64
Bedford 77, Fremont Mills, Tabor 36
Belle Plaine 46, Colfax-Mingo 43
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 85, North Cedar, Stanwood 27
Belmond-Klemme 65, West Hancock, Britt 37
Benton Community 65, Marion 51
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 63, Sioux City, West 41
Boone 62, Carlisle 58
Boyden-Hull 61, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46
CAM, Anita 58, Exira-EHK 36
Calamus-Wheatland 79, Midland, Wyoming 43
Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, Beckman Dyersville 38
Cedar Falls 79, Waterloo, West 54
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 61, Cedar Rapids Xavier 49
Cedar Rapids, Washington 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 48
Central City 64, Starmont 55
Central Lee, Donnellson 64, Van Buren, Keosauqua 35
Chariton 62, I-35 60
Clarksville 58, BCLUW, Conrad 47
Clear Creek-Amana 61, Center Point-Urbana 60
Clear Lake 64, Webster City 37
Collins-Maxwell 63, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 7
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 73, Cedar Valley Christian 48
Coon Rapids-Bayard 63, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 36
Creston 70, Clarinda 55
Crestwood, Cresco 91, Postville 64
D.M. North 90, Ottumwa 58
Dakota Valley, S.D. 76, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48
Danville 73, New London 52
Davenport, Central 51, Central Clinton, DeWitt 48
Davenport, North 53, Pleasant Valley 46
Davenport, West 65, Clinton 56
Davis County, Bloomfield 68, Moravia 54
Dubuque Senior 68, Epworth, Western Dubuque 43
Earlham 64, Woodward-Granger 56
East Marshall, LeGrand 76, Union Community, LaPorte City 56
East Mills 83, Essex 42
Emmetsburg 62, Estherville-Lincoln Central 58
Forest City 59, Bishop Garrigan 57
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, West Sioux 45
Gilbert 68, ADM 67
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 70, Hudson 35
Glenwood 77, Atlantic 54
Grand View Christian 74, Nevada 56
Grinnell 53, Independence 49
Grundy Center 63, Oelwein 32
HMS 67, George-Little Rock 47
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 65, OT
Hinton 65, Akron-Westfield 57
Holy Trinity 65, Mediapolis 54
Humboldt 95, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 66
Iowa City West 77, Iowa City Liberty 71
Janesville 88, Meskwaki Settlement School 28
Keokuk 60, Macon County, Mo. 20
Keota 74, H-L-V, Victor 45
Lewis Central 56, Harlan 44
Lisbon 80, Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 56
Logan-Magnolia 60, Audubon 58
Lone Tree 77, Highland, Riverside 53
Louisa-Muscatine 70, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 62
Lynnville-Sully 47, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32
MFL-Mar-Mac 65, Kee 57
MOC-Floyd Valley 77, Sheldon 27
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 64, East Buchanan, Winthrop 53
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 89, Trinity Christian 41
Martensdale-St. Marys 45, Central Decatur, Leon 37
Mason City 68, Spencer 61
Montezuma 78, Centerville 67
Monticello 43, Camanche 30
Moulton-Udell 38, Lamoni 34
Mt Ayr 57, Lenox 42
Mt Vernon 70, South Tama County, Tama 28
Muscatine 58, Bettendorf 53
Nashua-Plainfield 81, Riceville 71
Newman Catholic, Mason City 72, Central Springs 29
Newton 68, Pella Christian 51
North Fayette Valley 63, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 29
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 70, Lake Mills 49
North Linn, Troy Mills 79, Springville 50
North Mahaska, New Sharon 67, Sigourney 60
North Polk, Alleman 41, Bondurant Farrar 37
North Tama, Traer 65, AGWSR, Ackley 49
North Union 51, Eagle Grove 50
Northeast, Goose Lake 85, Anamosa 42
Northwood-Kensett 56, St Ansgar 48
OABCIG 53, South Central Calhoun 49
Okoboji, Milford 59, Central Lyon 51
Paton-Churdan 66, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 39
Pella 74, Oskaloosa 32
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 69, Iowa City 66
Red Oak 65, Denison-Schleswig 60
Regina, Iowa City 51, West Liberty 50
Ridge View 69, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 58
Roland-Story, Story City 55, PCM 44
S.C. East 80, South Sioux City, Neb. 40
Seymour 78, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 64
Sidney 69, Hamburg 21
Solon 51, Williamsburg 48
South O’Brien, Paullina 67, Harris-Lake Park 36
South Winneshiek 74, Central Elkader 48
Southeast Valley 56, South Hardin 48
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 75, Wayne, Corydon 41
Southwest Valley 73, Nodaway Valley 33
Spirit Lake 85, Pocahontas 39
Stanton 54, Griswold 25
Sumner-Fredericksburg 60, Dunkerton 50
Tea, S.D. 60, Sioux City, North 55
Tipton 51, West Branch 49
Treynor 82, Tri-Center, Neola 50
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 72, West Central, Maynard 41
Underwood 71, Riverside, Oakland 44
Unity Christian 66, Sioux Center 58
Valley, West Des Moines 63, Southeast Polk 42
Van Meter 68, Ogden 38
Vinton-Shellsburg 61, West Delaware, Manchester 57
WACO, Wayland 50, Wapello 40
Wahlert, Dubuque 69, Dubuque, Hempstead 42
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 67, Tripoli 19
Waterloo Christian School 80, GMG, Garwin 63
Waterloo, East 52, Marshalltown 44
Waukee 58, Johnston 56
Waukee Northwest 82, Urbandale 40
West Burlington 62, Notre Dame, Burlington 47
West Lyon, Inwood 67, Rock Valley 35
West Marshall, State Center 54, Greene County 21
Westwood, Sloan 41, Homer, Neb. 30
Winfield-Mount Union 47, Pekin 45
Woodbine 78, West Harrison, Mondamin 16
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..