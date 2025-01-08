Tuesday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 5, Fergus Falls 3
Austin 3, Windom 3, OT
Blaine 3, Anoka 0
Centennial/Spring Lake Park 7, Elk River 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Forest Lake 0
Crookston 4, East Grand Forks 0
Delano/Rockford 6, Chisago Lakes 2
Detroit Lakes 8, MBA 0
Dodge County 3, Proctor-Hermantown 0
Edina 4, Wayzata 1
Fort Frances, Ontario 4, International Falls 0
Grand Rapids/Greenway 5, Bemidji 2
Holy Family Catholic 3, Orono 0
Luverne 4, Fairmont 1
Mankato West 5, South Central 2
Marshall 13, Worthington 0
Minnetonka 4, Eden Prairie 3
Moorhead 5, St. Cloud 1
North Wright County 4, Buffalo 1
Northern Lakes 14, Prairie Centre 0
Shakopee 2, Eagan 1
Stillwater 2, White Bear Lake 1
Warroad 4, Roseau 1
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
