Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 5, Fergus Falls 3

Austin 3, Windom 3, OT

Blaine 3, Anoka 0

Centennial/Spring Lake Park 7, Elk River 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Forest Lake 0

Crookston 4, East Grand Forks 0

Delano/Rockford 6, Chisago Lakes 2

Detroit Lakes 8, MBA 0

Dodge County 3, Proctor-Hermantown 0

Edina 4, Wayzata 1

Fort Frances, Ontario 4, International Falls 0

Grand Rapids/Greenway 5, Bemidji 2

Holy Family Catholic 3, Orono 0

Luverne 4, Fairmont 1

Mankato West 5, South Central 2

Marshall 13, Worthington 0

Minnetonka 4, Eden Prairie 3

Moorhead 5, St. Cloud 1

North Wright County 4, Buffalo 1

Northern Lakes 14, Prairie Centre 0

Shakopee 2, Eagan 1

Stillwater 2, White Bear Lake 1

Warroad 4, Roseau 1

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..