Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 63, Sauk Centre 52
Apple Valley 67, Eastview 47
BOLD 62, Melrose 53
Barnesville 70, Staples-Motley 61
Belle Plaine 91, Blue Earth Area 57
Blaine 81, Osseo 57
Cambridge-Isanti 88, North Branch 66
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 83, New Ulm Cathedral 37
Central Minnesota Christian 75, Ortonville 40
Dawson-Boyd 105, MACCRAY 34
DeLaSalle 78, Fridley 61
East Grand Forks 69, Fertile-Beltrami 58
Eden Prairie 87, Chanhassen 64
Edina 56, St Louis Park 51
Fond du Lac 65, North Woods 62
GHEC 64, Mountain Lake Area 51
Glencoe-Silver Lake 99, New London-Spicer 83
Hawley 64, Breckenridge 60
Henning 90, Sebeka 39
Heritage Christian Academy 92, Mayer Lutheran 65
Hill City 78, Bigfork 66
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 71, Litchfield 58
Jackson County Central 77, Redwood Valley 68
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 79, Medford 21
Jordan 77, Watertown-Mayer 72
Kenyon-Wanamingo 68, Bethlehem Academy 49
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 61, Lac qui Parle Valley 58
Kittson Central 64, Climax-Fisher 40
Lakeview 74, Yellow Medicine East 55
Lakeville South 56, Prior Lake 52
LeSueur-Henderson 66, Mankato Loyola 45
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 81, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 70, OT
Luverne 92, Windom 86
Madelia 76, United South Central 36
Mahtomedi 67, South St. Paul 47
Maple Grove 68, Centennial 47
Minnehaha Academy 56, Providence Academy 55
Minneota 86, Canby 74
Minnetonka 90, St. Paul Johnson 55
Moorhead 76, West Fargo Sheyenne, N.D. 61
Nevis 75, Laporte 25
New York Mills 72, Menahga 29
Northern 75, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 70
Norwood Young America 73, Dassel-Cokato 52
Orono 85, Mound Westonka 60
Park Center 80, Robbinsdale Armstrong 55
Park Christian 81, Bagley 42
Pelican Rapids 64, Ada-Borup-West 61
Pequot Lakes 63, Pierz 35
Perham 71, Frazee 47
Pine River-Backus 90, Kelliher-Northome 78
Pipestone 72, St. James Area 49
Princeton 88, Chisago Lakes 75
Randolph 78, Hayfield 54
Richfield 87, Columbia Heights 52
Robbinsdale Cooper 70, Bloomington Kennedy 66
Rockford 67, Annandale 50
Shakopee 81, Farmington 66
South Ridge 89, Cook County 66
Southland 81, Schaeffer Academy 40
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 60, Bloomington Jefferson 54
Spring Lake Park 68, Andover 58
Springfield 96, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 29
St Michael-Albertville 75, Sauk Rapids-Rice 64
St. Anthony 84, Brooklyn Center 69
St. Croix Lutheran 74, Concordia Academy 53
St. Thomas Academy 59, North St Paul 50
Stephen-Argyle 75, BGMR 28
Stillwater 58, Irondale 55
Swanville 66, Verndale 56
Tartan 76, Two Rivers 64
Thief River Falls 82, Park Rapids 68
Triton 64, Blooming Prairie 61
Viborg-Hurley, S.D. 71, Hills-Beaver Creek 60
Wadena-Deer Creek 60, Bertha-Hewitt 37
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 77, Sacred Heart 67
Waseca 82, St. Clair 44
Washington Tech 84, LILA 61
Wayzata 77, Chaska 71
Win-E-Mac 79, Lake Park-Audubon 58
Woodbury 67, Forest Lake 65
Zimmerman 71, Becker 67
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60, Kasson-Mantorville 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..