Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 63, Sauk Centre 52

Apple Valley 67, Eastview 47

BOLD 62, Melrose 53

Barnesville 70, Staples-Motley 61

Belle Plaine 91, Blue Earth Area 57

Blaine 81, Osseo 57

Cambridge-Isanti 88, North Branch 66

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 83, New Ulm Cathedral 37

Central Minnesota Christian 75, Ortonville 40

Dawson-Boyd 105, MACCRAY 34

DeLaSalle 78, Fridley 61

East Grand Forks 69, Fertile-Beltrami 58

Eden Prairie 87, Chanhassen 64

Edina 56, St Louis Park 51

Fond du Lac 65, North Woods 62

GHEC 64, Mountain Lake Area 51

Glencoe-Silver Lake 99, New London-Spicer 83

Hawley 64, Breckenridge 60

Henning 90, Sebeka 39

Heritage Christian Academy 92, Mayer Lutheran 65

Hill City 78, Bigfork 66

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 71, Litchfield 58

Jackson County Central 77, Redwood Valley 68

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 79, Medford 21

Jordan 77, Watertown-Mayer 72

Kenyon-Wanamingo 68, Bethlehem Academy 49

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 61, Lac qui Parle Valley 58

Kittson Central 64, Climax-Fisher 40

Lakeview 74, Yellow Medicine East 55

Lakeville South 56, Prior Lake 52

LeSueur-Henderson 66, Mankato Loyola 45

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 81, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 70, OT

Luverne 92, Windom 86

Madelia 76, United South Central 36

Mahtomedi 67, South St. Paul 47

Maple Grove 68, Centennial 47

Minnehaha Academy 56, Providence Academy 55

Minneota 86, Canby 74

Minnetonka 90, St. Paul Johnson 55

Moorhead 76, West Fargo Sheyenne, N.D. 61

Nevis 75, Laporte 25

New York Mills 72, Menahga 29

Northern 75, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 70

Norwood Young America 73, Dassel-Cokato 52

Orono 85, Mound Westonka 60

Park Center 80, Robbinsdale Armstrong 55

Park Christian 81, Bagley 42

Pelican Rapids 64, Ada-Borup-West 61

Pequot Lakes 63, Pierz 35

Perham 71, Frazee 47

Pine River-Backus 90, Kelliher-Northome 78

Pipestone 72, St. James Area 49

Princeton 88, Chisago Lakes 75

Randolph 78, Hayfield 54

Richfield 87, Columbia Heights 52

Robbinsdale Cooper 70, Bloomington Kennedy 66

Rockford 67, Annandale 50

Shakopee 81, Farmington 66

South Ridge 89, Cook County 66

Southland 81, Schaeffer Academy 40

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 60, Bloomington Jefferson 54

Spring Lake Park 68, Andover 58

Springfield 96, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 29

St Michael-Albertville 75, Sauk Rapids-Rice 64

St. Anthony 84, Brooklyn Center 69

St. Croix Lutheran 74, Concordia Academy 53

St. Thomas Academy 59, North St Paul 50

Stephen-Argyle 75, BGMR 28

Stillwater 58, Irondale 55

Swanville 66, Verndale 56

Tartan 76, Two Rivers 64

Thief River Falls 82, Park Rapids 68

Triton 64, Blooming Prairie 61

Viborg-Hurley, S.D. 71, Hills-Beaver Creek 60

Wadena-Deer Creek 60, Bertha-Hewitt 37

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 77, Sacred Heart 67

Waseca 82, St. Clair 44

Washington Tech 84, LILA 61

Wayzata 77, Chaska 71

Win-E-Mac 79, Lake Park-Audubon 58

Woodbury 67, Forest Lake 65

Zimmerman 71, Becker 67

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60, Kasson-Mantorville 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..