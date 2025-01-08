Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup-West 64, Climax-Fisher 42

Alexandria 76, Fergus Falls 56

Andover 65, Spring Lake Park 30

Anoka 68, Rogers 44

Avail Academy 71, Community of Peace 27

Barnum 54, East Central 47

Belle Plaine 70, Blue Earth Area 40

Blaine 77, Osseo 74

Blake 61, Breck 46

Bloomington Kennedy 58, Robbinsdale Cooper 44

Braham 80, Pine City 44

Caledonia 89, St. Charles 27

Central Minnesota Christian 77, Ortonville 9

Chanhassen 60, Buffalo 44

Chaska 76, Waconia 62

Clearbrook-Gonvick 54, Lake of the Woods 48

Cloquet 80, Hibbing 25

Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Roseville 59

Crosby-Ironton 113, Hinckley-Finlayson 33

DeLaSalle 80, Fridley 55

Delano 67, Willmar 50

Eagan 74, Rosemount 71

East Grand Forks 69, Warroad 30

East Ridge 67, Park (Cottage Grove) 47

Eden Prairie 82, Edina 49

Elk River 66, Champlin Park 55

Farmington 59, Shakopee 44

Glencoe-Silver Lake 99, New London-Spicer 83

Hastings 61, Simley 29

Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 60, Randolph 33

Hill-Murray 73, Holy Angels 51

Hills-Beaver Creek 72, Red Rock Central 20

Holdingford 58, Maple Lake 32

Jackson County Central 77, Redwood Valley 68

Jordan 77, Watertown-Mayer 72

Kasson-Mantorville 60, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 40

Kimball 52, Eden Valley-Watkins 37

La Crescent 70, Wabasha-Kellogg 42

Maple Grove 86, Centennial 40

Mayer Lutheran 92, Heritage Christian Academy 21

McGregor 55, Silver Bay 27

Minneapolis Camden 73, Minneapolis Roosevelt 25

Minneapolis North 58, Holy Family Catholic 32

Montevideo 60, Melrose 36

Moorhead 69, West Fargo Sheyenne, N.D. 52

New Prague 59, Rochester Century 43

North Branch 58, Cambridge-Isanti 56

Norwood Young America 54, Dassel-Cokato 50

Orono 75, Benilde-St Margaret’s 68

Osakis 44, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 27

Park Christian 56, Bagley 21

Pelican Rapids 57, Frazee 50

Pequot Lakes 60, Pierz 34

Pipestone 66, St. James Area 50

Prior Lake 56, Lakeville South 42

Providence Academy 99, Minnehaha Academy 78

Richfield 67, Columbia Heights 33

Robbinsdale Armstrong 54, Park Center 52

Rochester Lourdes 56, Cannon Falls 40

Royalton 61, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 34

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 72, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 34

Sauk Centre 65, BOLD 47

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 82, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 57

Southland 61, Le Roy-Ostrander 20

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 71, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 39

St. Clair 58, Waseca 27

St. Francis 56, Big Lake 40

St. Paul Humboldt 49, Higher 27

St. Paul Washington/Johnson 63, LILA 37

Stillwater 59, Irondale 21

Totino-Grace 81, Coon Rapids 34

Triton 76, Blooming Prairie 52

Two Rivers 61, Tartan 24

Underwood 51, Brandon-Evansville 37

United Christian 65, West Lutheran 61

Upsala 73, Browerville/Eagle Valley 30

Visitation 50, St. Anthony 44

Wayzata 63, Minnetonka 49

White Bear Lake 69, Mounds View 55

Windom 86, Luverne 32

Woodbury 52, Forest Lake 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..