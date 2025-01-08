Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup-West 64, Climax-Fisher 42
Alexandria 76, Fergus Falls 56
Andover 65, Spring Lake Park 30
Anoka 68, Rogers 44
Avail Academy 71, Community of Peace 27
Barnum 54, East Central 47
Belle Plaine 70, Blue Earth Area 40
Blaine 77, Osseo 74
Blake 61, Breck 46
Bloomington Kennedy 58, Robbinsdale Cooper 44
Braham 80, Pine City 44
Caledonia 89, St. Charles 27
Central Minnesota Christian 77, Ortonville 9
Chanhassen 60, Buffalo 44
Chaska 76, Waconia 62
Clearbrook-Gonvick 54, Lake of the Woods 48
Cloquet 80, Hibbing 25
Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Roseville 59
Crosby-Ironton 113, Hinckley-Finlayson 33
DeLaSalle 80, Fridley 55
Delano 67, Willmar 50
Eagan 74, Rosemount 71
East Grand Forks 69, Warroad 30
East Ridge 67, Park (Cottage Grove) 47
Eden Prairie 82, Edina 49
Elk River 66, Champlin Park 55
Farmington 59, Shakopee 44
Glencoe-Silver Lake 99, New London-Spicer 83
Hastings 61, Simley 29
Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 60, Randolph 33
Hill-Murray 73, Holy Angels 51
Hills-Beaver Creek 72, Red Rock Central 20
Holdingford 58, Maple Lake 32
Jackson County Central 77, Redwood Valley 68
Jordan 77, Watertown-Mayer 72
Kasson-Mantorville 60, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 40
Kimball 52, Eden Valley-Watkins 37
La Crescent 70, Wabasha-Kellogg 42
Maple Grove 86, Centennial 40
Mayer Lutheran 92, Heritage Christian Academy 21
McGregor 55, Silver Bay 27
Minneapolis Camden 73, Minneapolis Roosevelt 25
Minneapolis North 58, Holy Family Catholic 32
Montevideo 60, Melrose 36
Moorhead 69, West Fargo Sheyenne, N.D. 52
New Prague 59, Rochester Century 43
North Branch 58, Cambridge-Isanti 56
Norwood Young America 54, Dassel-Cokato 50
Orono 75, Benilde-St Margaret’s 68
Osakis 44, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 27
Park Christian 56, Bagley 21
Pelican Rapids 57, Frazee 50
Pequot Lakes 60, Pierz 34
Pipestone 66, St. James Area 50
Prior Lake 56, Lakeville South 42
Providence Academy 99, Minnehaha Academy 78
Richfield 67, Columbia Heights 33
Robbinsdale Armstrong 54, Park Center 52
Rochester Lourdes 56, Cannon Falls 40
Royalton 61, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 34
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 72, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 34
Sauk Centre 65, BOLD 47
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 82, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 57
Southland 61, Le Roy-Ostrander 20
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 71, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 39
St. Clair 58, Waseca 27
St. Francis 56, Big Lake 40
St. Paul Humboldt 49, Higher 27
St. Paul Washington/Johnson 63, LILA 37
Stillwater 59, Irondale 21
Totino-Grace 81, Coon Rapids 34
Triton 76, Blooming Prairie 52
Two Rivers 61, Tartan 24
Underwood 51, Brandon-Evansville 37
United Christian 65, West Lutheran 61
Upsala 73, Browerville/Eagle Valley 30
Visitation 50, St. Anthony 44
Wayzata 63, Minnetonka 49
White Bear Lake 69, Mounds View 55
Windom 86, Luverne 32
Woodbury 52, Forest Lake 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..