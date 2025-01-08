Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 78, Gibraltar 31

Amherst 48, Tri-County 28

Appleton East 65, Appleton West 29

Argyle 63, Shullsburg 50

Ashwaubenon 60, Sheboygan South 20

Assumption 55, Stratford 45

Bangor 64, Wonewoc-Center 29

Belleville 68, Lake Mills 38

Black Hawk 49, Galena, Ill. 40

Bloomer 52, Ellsworth 37

Brookfield East 70, Hamilton 22

Brown Deer 73, South Milwaukee 37

Cameron 67, Barron 30

Cashton 46, New Lisbon 31

Chippewa Falls 58, La Crosse Logan 52

Clear Lake 38, Grantsburg 21

Columbus 70, Fall River 41

Cuba City 64, Southwestern 19

D.C. Everest 54, Wausau West 44

De Pere 78, Manitowoc 39

De Soto 52, Seneca 35

Deerfield 54, Randolph 39

Delavan-Darien 74, Big Foot 38

Denmark 56, Oconto Falls 31

Dodgeland 77, Stockbridge 17

East Troy 59, Clinton 38

Edgar 51, Newman Catholic 32

Edgerton 86, Monroe 16

Edgewood 90, Baraboo 60

Evansville 60, Parkview 37

Florence 47, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 41

Fond du Lac 69, Appleton North 51

Freedom 34, Fox Valley Lutheran 29

Germantown 77, Brookfield Central 60

Gilman 59, Thorp 36

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 61, Southern Door 18

Greendale 61, Shorewood 55

Greenfield 51, Cudahy 24

Hartford 77, Cedarburg 44

Hillsboro 50, Necedah 34

Hortonville 76, Neenah 35

Howards Grove 51, Hilbert 17

Hurley 60, Mercer 42

Ithaca 55, La Farge 36

Kaukauna 62, Oshkosh West 34

Kenosha Bradford 73, Franklin 37

Kenosha St Joseph 51, Elkhorn Area 49

Kettle Moraine 64, Mukwonago 41

Kewaunee 69, Sturgeon Bay 34

Kickapoo 40, North Crawford 27

Kiel 55, Kewaskum 20

Kimberly 75, Oshkosh North 20

La Crosse Central 57, Tomah 41

Lake Holcombe 45, Bruce 31

Lakeland (WI) 69, Tomahawk 16

Luther 53, Viroqua 32

Mauston 69, Richland Center 38

Medford Area 68, Antigo 27

Mellen 40, Lac Courte Oreilles 16

Menomonee Falls 71, Milwaukee DSHA 58

Milton 59, Watertown 29

Milwaukee Golda Meir 61, Milwaukee Hamilton 30

Milwaukee Pulaski/CS/CSE 29, Milwaukee South 11

Mineral Point 58, Darlington 44

Mishicot 58, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 47

Mondovi 63, Cadott 47

Mosinee 62, Northland Pines 28

Muskego 53, Catholic Memorial 39

Neillsville 50, Regis 39

New Auburn 59, Winter 24

Niagara 59, North Dickinson, Mich. 40

North Fond du Lac 49, Sun Prairie 43

Notre Dame 64, Bay Port 51

Oak Creek 69, Racine Park 28

Oconomowoc 60, Waukesha West 49

Onalaska 51, Sparta 43

Oostburg 65, Sheboygan Area Luth. 47

Pacelli 69, Adams-Friendship 29

Pardeeville 80, Waterloo 14

Pewaukee 65, New Berlin Eisenhower 39

Phillips 61, Rib Lake 44

Pittsville 58, Greenwood 21

Pius XI Catholic 70, Wisconsin Lutheran 67, OT

Prairie Farm 47, Cornell 18

Prentice 47, Athens 39

Pulaski 73, Green Bay Southwest 22

Rhinelander 64, Three Lakes 37

Salam School 63, Faith Christian 58

Sevastopol 52, Oconto 38

Shawano 61, Green Bay East 22

Shell Lake 83, Northwood 29

Siren 67, Unity 43

Slinger 70, Nicolet 45

Solon Springs 83, Drummond 19

Somerset 64, New Richmond 56

South Shore 55, Butternut 31

Spring Valley 53, Cumberland 47

St Thomas More 73, Milw. Washington 21

Stevens Point 72, Merrill 16

Stoughton 48, Reedsburg Area 28

Suring 61, Rosholt 51

Turtle Lake 58, Frederic 30

Waunakee 59, Oregon 50

Wauzeka-Steuben 52, Highland 44

Webster 75, Luck 32

West De Pere 67, New London 37

Westby 62, Black River Falls 40

Westfield 54, Berlin 51

Whitefish Bay 56, Homestead 51

Whitnall 67, Milwaukee Lutheran 49

Williams Bay 40, Racine Lutheran 13

Winneconne 70, Campbellsport 19

Wisconsin Heights 55, Madison West 39

Wisconsin Rapids 56, Wausau East 24

Xavier 73, Seymour 41

