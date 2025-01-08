Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 78, Gibraltar 31
Amherst 48, Tri-County 28
Appleton East 65, Appleton West 29
Argyle 63, Shullsburg 50
Ashwaubenon 60, Sheboygan South 20
Assumption 55, Stratford 45
Bangor 64, Wonewoc-Center 29
Belleville 68, Lake Mills 38
Black Hawk 49, Galena, Ill. 40
Bloomer 52, Ellsworth 37
Brookfield East 70, Hamilton 22
Brown Deer 73, South Milwaukee 37
Cameron 67, Barron 30
Cashton 46, New Lisbon 31
Chippewa Falls 58, La Crosse Logan 52
Clear Lake 38, Grantsburg 21
Columbus 70, Fall River 41
Cuba City 64, Southwestern 19
D.C. Everest 54, Wausau West 44
De Pere 78, Manitowoc 39
De Soto 52, Seneca 35
Deerfield 54, Randolph 39
Delavan-Darien 74, Big Foot 38
Denmark 56, Oconto Falls 31
Dodgeland 77, Stockbridge 17
East Troy 59, Clinton 38
Edgar 51, Newman Catholic 32
Edgerton 86, Monroe 16
Edgewood 90, Baraboo 60
Evansville 60, Parkview 37
Florence 47, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 41
Fond du Lac 69, Appleton North 51
Freedom 34, Fox Valley Lutheran 29
Germantown 77, Brookfield Central 60
Gilman 59, Thorp 36
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 61, Southern Door 18
Greendale 61, Shorewood 55
Greenfield 51, Cudahy 24
Hartford 77, Cedarburg 44
Hillsboro 50, Necedah 34
Hortonville 76, Neenah 35
Howards Grove 51, Hilbert 17
Hurley 60, Mercer 42
Ithaca 55, La Farge 36
Kaukauna 62, Oshkosh West 34
Kenosha Bradford 73, Franklin 37
Kenosha St Joseph 51, Elkhorn Area 49
Kettle Moraine 64, Mukwonago 41
Kewaunee 69, Sturgeon Bay 34
Kickapoo 40, North Crawford 27
Kiel 55, Kewaskum 20
Kimberly 75, Oshkosh North 20
La Crosse Central 57, Tomah 41
Lake Holcombe 45, Bruce 31
Lakeland (WI) 69, Tomahawk 16
Luther 53, Viroqua 32
Mauston 69, Richland Center 38
Medford Area 68, Antigo 27
Mellen 40, Lac Courte Oreilles 16
Menomonee Falls 71, Milwaukee DSHA 58
Milton 59, Watertown 29
Milwaukee Golda Meir 61, Milwaukee Hamilton 30
Milwaukee Pulaski/CS/CSE 29, Milwaukee South 11
Mineral Point 58, Darlington 44
Mishicot 58, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 47
Mondovi 63, Cadott 47
Mosinee 62, Northland Pines 28
Muskego 53, Catholic Memorial 39
Neillsville 50, Regis 39
New Auburn 59, Winter 24
Niagara 59, North Dickinson, Mich. 40
North Fond du Lac 49, Sun Prairie 43
Notre Dame 64, Bay Port 51
Oak Creek 69, Racine Park 28
Oconomowoc 60, Waukesha West 49
Onalaska 51, Sparta 43
Oostburg 65, Sheboygan Area Luth. 47
Pacelli 69, Adams-Friendship 29
Pardeeville 80, Waterloo 14
Pewaukee 65, New Berlin Eisenhower 39
Phillips 61, Rib Lake 44
Pittsville 58, Greenwood 21
Pius XI Catholic 70, Wisconsin Lutheran 67, OT
Prairie Farm 47, Cornell 18
Prentice 47, Athens 39
Pulaski 73, Green Bay Southwest 22
Rhinelander 64, Three Lakes 37
Salam School 63, Faith Christian 58
Sevastopol 52, Oconto 38
Shawano 61, Green Bay East 22
Shell Lake 83, Northwood 29
Siren 67, Unity 43
Slinger 70, Nicolet 45
Solon Springs 83, Drummond 19
Somerset 64, New Richmond 56
South Shore 55, Butternut 31
Spring Valley 53, Cumberland 47
St Thomas More 73, Milw. Washington 21
Stevens Point 72, Merrill 16
Stoughton 48, Reedsburg Area 28
Suring 61, Rosholt 51
Turtle Lake 58, Frederic 30
Waunakee 59, Oregon 50
Wauzeka-Steuben 52, Highland 44
Webster 75, Luck 32
West De Pere 67, New London 37
Westby 62, Black River Falls 40
Westfield 54, Berlin 51
Whitefish Bay 56, Homestead 51
Whitnall 67, Milwaukee Lutheran 49
Williams Bay 40, Racine Lutheran 13
Winneconne 70, Campbellsport 19
Wisconsin Heights 55, Madison West 39
Wisconsin Rapids 56, Wausau East 24
Xavier 73, Seymour 41
