Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 69, Clintonville 38
Alma-Pepin 74, Melrose-Mindoro 61
Appleton East 69, Appleton West 50
Aquinas 89, La Crosse Logan 40
Arcadia 69, Durand-Arkansaw 53
Ashwaubenon 76, Sheboygan South 24
Badger 70, Wilmot 55
Baraboo 69, Adams-Friendship 46
Bonduel 69, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49
Bowler 61, Stockbridge 55
Catholic Memorial 77, Muskego 56
Cedarburg 88, Hartford 61
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 87, Spooner 73
Colfax 64, Bloomer 61
De Pere 66, Manitowoc 53
De Soto 67, Bangor 53
Denmark 82, New London 77, OT
Dodgeville 72, Evansville 54
Eau Claire Memorial 73, Superior 55
Elk Mound 74, Black River Falls 53
Elkhorn Area 79, Union Grove 69
Fall Creek 50, Regis 48
Fond du Lac 69, Appleton North 51
Fox Valley Lutheran 65, Ripon 35
Greenfield 77, Plymouth 62
Highland 84, Benton 42
Holmen 81, Chippewa Falls 55
Hortonville 61, Neenah 49
Hurley 82, Mercer 27
Kaukauna 85, Oshkosh West 49
Kettle Moraine 64, Mukwonago 53
Kewaunee 74, Luxemburg-Casco 51
La Crosse Central 68, Tomah 42
Laconia 54, Lomira 45
Lakeland (WI) 55, Tomahawk 34
Lakeside Lutheran 73, New Glarus 43
Little Chute 70, Waupaca 43
Lodi 108, Waterloo 53
Loyal 57, Columbus Catholic 39
Marshall 78, Columbus 59
McDonell Central 83, Cadott 54
Medford Area 67, Antigo 44
Monona Grove 77, Beaver Dam 73
Neillsville 71, Gilman 43
New Auburn 88, Winter 44
North Crawford 81, Boscobel 38
Notre Dame 50, Bay Port 49
Onalaska 73, Sparta 58
Oshkosh North 86, Kimberly 76
Pacelli 84, Tri-County 40
Peshtigo 51, Gibraltar 23
Pius XI Catholic 59, Waukesha North 49
Prescott 73, Altoona 67
Racine Case 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 62
Racine Lutheran 72, Martin Luther 40
Reedsburg Area 58, Mauston 45
River Ridge 87, Shullsburg 51
Roncalli 64, Sheboygan Falls 42
Sauk Prairie 67, Monroe 52
Seymour 79, Sturgeon Bay 68
Sheboygan North 69, Green Bay Preble 58
Shorewood 70, University School of Milwaukee 59
Slinger 88, Nicolet 85
Southwestern 71, Lancaster 62
St Mary’s Springs 77, North Fond du Lac 33
St. Croix Falls 64, Ashland 46
Stevens Point 63, Merrill 52
Tenor-Veritas 87, Eastbrook Academy 65
Unity 76, Siren 27
Waukesha South 63, Arrowhead 57
Waupun 84, Wisconsin Dells 54
Wausau East 55, Wisconsin Rapids 39
Wauwatosa West 86, West Allis Hale 50
West Bend West 71, West Bend East 52
Westosha Central 70, Beloit Memorial 68, OT
Weyauwega-Fremont 65, Amherst 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..