Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 69, Clintonville 38

Alma-Pepin 74, Melrose-Mindoro 61

Appleton East 69, Appleton West 50

Aquinas 89, La Crosse Logan 40

Arcadia 69, Durand-Arkansaw 53

Ashwaubenon 76, Sheboygan South 24

Badger 70, Wilmot 55

Baraboo 69, Adams-Friendship 46

Bonduel 69, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49

Bowler 61, Stockbridge 55

Catholic Memorial 77, Muskego 56

Cedarburg 88, Hartford 61

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 87, Spooner 73

Colfax 64, Bloomer 61

De Pere 66, Manitowoc 53

De Soto 67, Bangor 53

Denmark 82, New London 77, OT

Dodgeville 72, Evansville 54

Eau Claire Memorial 73, Superior 55

Elk Mound 74, Black River Falls 53

Elkhorn Area 79, Union Grove 69

Fall Creek 50, Regis 48

Fond du Lac 69, Appleton North 51

Fox Valley Lutheran 65, Ripon 35

Greenfield 77, Plymouth 62

Highland 84, Benton 42

Holmen 81, Chippewa Falls 55

Hortonville 61, Neenah 49

Hurley 82, Mercer 27

Kaukauna 85, Oshkosh West 49

Kettle Moraine 64, Mukwonago 53

Kewaunee 74, Luxemburg-Casco 51

La Crosse Central 68, Tomah 42

Laconia 54, Lomira 45

Lakeland (WI) 55, Tomahawk 34

Lakeside Lutheran 73, New Glarus 43

Little Chute 70, Waupaca 43

Lodi 108, Waterloo 53

Loyal 57, Columbus Catholic 39

Marshall 78, Columbus 59

McDonell Central 83, Cadott 54

Medford Area 67, Antigo 44

Monona Grove 77, Beaver Dam 73

Neillsville 71, Gilman 43

New Auburn 88, Winter 44

North Crawford 81, Boscobel 38

Notre Dame 50, Bay Port 49

Onalaska 73, Sparta 58

Oshkosh North 86, Kimberly 76

Pacelli 84, Tri-County 40

Peshtigo 51, Gibraltar 23

Pius XI Catholic 59, Waukesha North 49

Prescott 73, Altoona 67

Racine Case 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 62

Racine Lutheran 72, Martin Luther 40

Reedsburg Area 58, Mauston 45

River Ridge 87, Shullsburg 51

Roncalli 64, Sheboygan Falls 42

Sauk Prairie 67, Monroe 52

Seymour 79, Sturgeon Bay 68

Sheboygan North 69, Green Bay Preble 58

Shorewood 70, University School of Milwaukee 59

Slinger 88, Nicolet 85

Southwestern 71, Lancaster 62

St Mary’s Springs 77, North Fond du Lac 33

St. Croix Falls 64, Ashland 46

Stevens Point 63, Merrill 52

Tenor-Veritas 87, Eastbrook Academy 65

Unity 76, Siren 27

Waukesha South 63, Arrowhead 57

Waupun 84, Wisconsin Dells 54

Wausau East 55, Wisconsin Rapids 39

Wauwatosa West 86, West Allis Hale 50

West Bend West 71, West Bend East 52

Westosha Central 70, Beloit Memorial 68, OT

Weyauwega-Fremont 65, Amherst 52

