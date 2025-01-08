Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 59, Saline 45
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 62, Gibraltar Carlson 44
Armada 50, Richmond 49
Beal City 61, Roscommon 49
Benton Harbor 50, South Haven 49
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 46, Westland Hope 35
Burton Bendle 82, Burton Atherton 40
Burton St. Thomas More 70, Michigan Deaf 25
Canton Prep 81, Merritt 47
Carleton Airport 54, Ida 52, OT
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 49, Landmark Academy 35
Cedarville 73, Engadine 31
Clarkston 56, Rochester Adams 45
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 56, Macomb Dakota 37
Coleman 60, Ashley 33
Comstock 72, Bangor 60
Dearborn 49, Franklin 35
Dearborn Divine Child 74, Ann Arbor Greenhills 18
Detroit King 69, Detroit Denby 44
Detroit Old Redford 54, Detroit Lincoln-King 50
Detroit Renaissance 103, Detroit Southeastern 58
Dollar Bay 69, Watersmeet Gogebic 44
East Lansing 60, DeWitt 39
Ferndale 54, North Farmington 46
Flint Powers 79, Mount Pleasant 69
Frankel 45, Detroit Cristo Rey 22
Freeland 73, Alma 51
Fruitport 48, Hopkins 39
Gaylord 89, St Ignace 40
Grand Haven 74, St Joseph 45
Grand Rapids Covenant 54, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 44
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 64, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 60
Hazel Park 61, Clawson 19
Hudsonville Unity Christian 68, Zeeland West 24
Ironwood 55, L’Anse 44
Ishpeming Westwood 73, Gladstone 44
Kalamazoo Hackett 70, Galesburg-Augusta 41
Lake Orion 48, Farmington 46
Lakeland (MI) 47, South Lyon East 34
Lenawee Christian 70, Blissfield 46
Leroy Pine River 52, Lake City 33
Lincoln Park 69, Dearborn Advanced Tech 55
Manistique 54, Rapid River 40
Manton 60, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 54
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 55, St. Joseph OLL 44
Martin 25, Athens 15
Montague 71, Newaygo 42
Muskegon 63, Hudsonville 56
Muskegon Orchard View 34, Mason County Central 33
North Branch 60, Almont 49
Oakridge High School 69, Shelby 43
Okemos 72, Holt 51
Onsted 63, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 57
Ontonagon 60, Lake Linden-Hubbell 53
Otisville LakeVille 34, Morrice 33
Oxford 64, Birmingham Seaholm 42
Parchment 88, Delton Kellogg 55
Pinckney 64, Fowlerville 55
Portland 60, Lansing Catholic 49
Ravenna 56, Morley-Stanwood 55
Richland Gull Lake 44, Three Rivers 41
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 65, Pontiac 55
Rockford 65, Byron Center 61
Roseville 53, Grosse Pointe South 38
Saginaw Heritage 87, Alpena 35
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 85, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42
Sparta 60, Lowell 48
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 85, Benton Harbor Countryside 23
Stephenson 71, Rock Mid Peninsula 30
Summerfield 103, Hudson 73
Sylvania Northview, Ohio 65, Flat Rock 41
Taylor Trillium 62, Detroit Cesar Chavez 2
Walled Lake Central 50, Waterford Kettering 27
Warren Lincoln 74, Port Huron Northern 58
Waterford Mott 65, Pontiac Notre Dame 55
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 49, Houghton Lake 40
Whitehall 66, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 43
Whitmore Lake 73, Lutheran Westland 46
Zeeland East 68, Hamilton 44
Zion Christian 59, Wyoming Lee 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hillsdale vs. Morenci, ccd.
___
