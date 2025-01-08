Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 59, Saline 45

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 62, Gibraltar Carlson 44

Armada 50, Richmond 49

Beal City 61, Roscommon 49

Benton Harbor 50, South Haven 49

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 46, Westland Hope 35

Burton Bendle 82, Burton Atherton 40

Burton St. Thomas More 70, Michigan Deaf 25

Canton Prep 81, Merritt 47

Carleton Airport 54, Ida 52, OT

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 49, Landmark Academy 35

Cedarville 73, Engadine 31

Clarkston 56, Rochester Adams 45

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 56, Macomb Dakota 37

Coleman 60, Ashley 33

Comstock 72, Bangor 60

Dearborn 49, Franklin 35

Dearborn Divine Child 74, Ann Arbor Greenhills 18

Detroit King 69, Detroit Denby 44

Detroit Old Redford 54, Detroit Lincoln-King 50

Detroit Renaissance 103, Detroit Southeastern 58

Dollar Bay 69, Watersmeet Gogebic 44

East Lansing 60, DeWitt 39

Ferndale 54, North Farmington 46

Flint Powers 79, Mount Pleasant 69

Frankel 45, Detroit Cristo Rey 22

Freeland 73, Alma 51

Fruitport 48, Hopkins 39

Gaylord 89, St Ignace 40

Grand Haven 74, St Joseph 45

Grand Rapids Covenant 54, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 44

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 64, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 60

Hazel Park 61, Clawson 19

Hudsonville Unity Christian 68, Zeeland West 24

Ironwood 55, L’Anse 44

Ishpeming Westwood 73, Gladstone 44

Kalamazoo Hackett 70, Galesburg-Augusta 41

Lake Orion 48, Farmington 46

Lakeland (MI) 47, South Lyon East 34

Lenawee Christian 70, Blissfield 46

Leroy Pine River 52, Lake City 33

Lincoln Park 69, Dearborn Advanced Tech 55

Manistique 54, Rapid River 40

Manton 60, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 54

Marcellus Howardsville Christian 55, St. Joseph OLL 44

Martin 25, Athens 15

Montague 71, Newaygo 42

Muskegon 63, Hudsonville 56

Muskegon Orchard View 34, Mason County Central 33

North Branch 60, Almont 49

Oakridge High School 69, Shelby 43

Okemos 72, Holt 51

Onsted 63, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 57

Ontonagon 60, Lake Linden-Hubbell 53

Otisville LakeVille 34, Morrice 33

Oxford 64, Birmingham Seaholm 42

Parchment 88, Delton Kellogg 55

Pinckney 64, Fowlerville 55

Portland 60, Lansing Catholic 49

Ravenna 56, Morley-Stanwood 55

Richland Gull Lake 44, Three Rivers 41

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 65, Pontiac 55

Rockford 65, Byron Center 61

Roseville 53, Grosse Pointe South 38

Saginaw Heritage 87, Alpena 35

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 85, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42

Sparta 60, Lowell 48

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 85, Benton Harbor Countryside 23

Stephenson 71, Rock Mid Peninsula 30

Summerfield 103, Hudson 73

Sylvania Northview, Ohio 65, Flat Rock 41

Taylor Trillium 62, Detroit Cesar Chavez 2

Walled Lake Central 50, Waterford Kettering 27

Warren Lincoln 74, Port Huron Northern 58

Waterford Mott 65, Pontiac Notre Dame 55

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 49, Houghton Lake 40

Whitehall 66, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 43

Whitmore Lake 73, Lutheran Westland 46

Zeeland East 68, Hamilton 44

Zion Christian 59, Wyoming Lee 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hillsdale vs. Morenci, ccd.

