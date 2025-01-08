Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baldwin 40, Walkerville 26

Bath 60, Dansville 25

Bear Lake 34, Pentwater 31

Belleville 93, Westland John Glenn 5

Brighton 56, Novi 19

Bronson 43, Quincy 30

Brooklyn Columbia Central 60, Napoleon 25

Byron Center South Christian 47, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 28

Cadillac 57, Traverse City St Francis 34

Caledonia 50, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 43

Central Lake 55, Fife Lake Forest Area 10

Clare 53, Ithaca 33

Coleman 42, Ashley 39

Concord 47, Reading 39

Dearborn 54, Franklin 30

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 48, Garden City 20

Detroit Country Day 49, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 39

Detroit Renaissance 50, Ferndale 33

Dollar Bay 71, Watersmeet Gogebic 25

Dowagiac Union 44, Watervliet 26

East Jackson 60, Jonesville 45

Eben Junction Superior Central 44, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 43

Ewen – Trout Creek 49, Hancock 40

Farmington Hills Mercy 60, Utica 17

Frankenmuth 61, Garber 14

Gibraltar Carlson 44, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 20

Gladstone 56, Ishpeming Westwood 47

Hale 67, Marion 17

Hanover-Horton 40, Manchester 19

Harbor Springs 66, Grayling 20

Holland Christian 63, Holland 18

Houghton 71, Lake Linden-Hubbell 55

Ishpeming 59, Gwinn 28

Lansing Waverly 47, Grand Ledge 27

Leland 46, Onekama 36

Lowell 45, Sparta 17

Ludington 44, Montague 36

Mackinac Island 35, Maplewood Baptist 30

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 50, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 31

Mason County Eastern 55, Mesick 22

Michigan Center 68, Homer 33

Midland Calvary 59, Caseville 7

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 74, Adrian 35

Morenci 58, Hudson 23

New Boston Huron 51, Wyandotte Roosevelt 34

Rochester 47, Lake Orion 20

Royal Oak 43, Troy Athens 37

Saginaw Arts and Science 64, Owendale-Gagetown 17

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 38, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 33

Southfield Christian 32, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 27

St Catherine 69, Royal Oak Shrine 47

St Charles 50, Fulton-Middleton 44

St Clair 67, New Haven 12

Stevensville Lakeshore 55, Otsego 40

Summerfield 53, Onsted 47

Taylor Prep 52, Westland Universal 15

Traverse City Home School 41, Traverse City Christian 24

Warren Michigan Collegiate 41, Dearborn Ford 20

Waterford Our Lady 41, Austin Catholic 28

Williamston 61, Detroit CMA 15

Wyoming 49, Grand Rapids Northview 35

Zion Christian 56, Wyoming Lee 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burton Bendle vs. Burton Atherton, ccd.

Dearborn Heights Star vs. Hope Of Detroit, ccd.

Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Frankel, ccd.

Detroit Leadership vs. Detroit UPAD, ccd.

Lansing Catholic vs. Portland, ccd.

Lansing Sexton vs. Lake Odessa Lakewood, ccd.

Marlette vs. Capac, ccd.

Merrill vs. Carson City-Crystal, ccd.

Novi Christian vs. Allen Park Cabrini, ccd.

Ontonagon vs. Painesdale Jeffers, ccd.

