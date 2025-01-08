Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baldwin 40, Walkerville 26
Bath 60, Dansville 25
Bear Lake 34, Pentwater 31
Belleville 93, Westland John Glenn 5
Brighton 56, Novi 19
Bronson 43, Quincy 30
Brooklyn Columbia Central 60, Napoleon 25
Byron Center South Christian 47, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 28
Cadillac 57, Traverse City St Francis 34
Caledonia 50, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 43
Central Lake 55, Fife Lake Forest Area 10
Clare 53, Ithaca 33
Coleman 42, Ashley 39
Concord 47, Reading 39
Dearborn 54, Franklin 30
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 48, Garden City 20
Detroit Country Day 49, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 39
Detroit Renaissance 50, Ferndale 33
Dollar Bay 71, Watersmeet Gogebic 25
Dowagiac Union 44, Watervliet 26
East Jackson 60, Jonesville 45
Eben Junction Superior Central 44, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 43
Ewen – Trout Creek 49, Hancock 40
Farmington Hills Mercy 60, Utica 17
Frankenmuth 61, Garber 14
Gibraltar Carlson 44, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 20
Gladstone 56, Ishpeming Westwood 47
Hale 67, Marion 17
Hanover-Horton 40, Manchester 19
Harbor Springs 66, Grayling 20
Holland Christian 63, Holland 18
Houghton 71, Lake Linden-Hubbell 55
Ishpeming 59, Gwinn 28
Lansing Waverly 47, Grand Ledge 27
Leland 46, Onekama 36
Lowell 45, Sparta 17
Ludington 44, Montague 36
Mackinac Island 35, Maplewood Baptist 30
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 50, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 31
Mason County Eastern 55, Mesick 22
Michigan Center 68, Homer 33
Midland Calvary 59, Caseville 7
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 74, Adrian 35
Morenci 58, Hudson 23
New Boston Huron 51, Wyandotte Roosevelt 34
Rochester 47, Lake Orion 20
Royal Oak 43, Troy Athens 37
Saginaw Arts and Science 64, Owendale-Gagetown 17
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 38, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 33
Southfield Christian 32, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 27
St Catherine 69, Royal Oak Shrine 47
St Charles 50, Fulton-Middleton 44
St Clair 67, New Haven 12
Stevensville Lakeshore 55, Otsego 40
Summerfield 53, Onsted 47
Taylor Prep 52, Westland Universal 15
Traverse City Home School 41, Traverse City Christian 24
Warren Michigan Collegiate 41, Dearborn Ford 20
Waterford Our Lady 41, Austin Catholic 28
Williamston 61, Detroit CMA 15
Wyoming 49, Grand Rapids Northview 35
Zion Christian 56, Wyoming Lee 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burton Bendle vs. Burton Atherton, ccd.
Dearborn Heights Star vs. Hope Of Detroit, ccd.
Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Frankel, ccd.
Detroit Leadership vs. Detroit UPAD, ccd.
Lansing Catholic vs. Portland, ccd.
Lansing Sexton vs. Lake Odessa Lakewood, ccd.
Marlette vs. Capac, ccd.
Merrill vs. Carson City-Crystal, ccd.
Novi Christian vs. Allen Park Cabrini, ccd.
Ontonagon vs. Painesdale Jeffers, ccd.
