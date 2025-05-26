Tudor is interested in coaching Juventus at the Club World Cup after all, his agent says

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Igor Tudor is open to coaching Juventus in the Club World Cup after all, his agent said Monday, a day after the Croatian indicated he might not be.

Amid speculation that Tudor’s contract won’t be extended for next season, the coach said immediately after guiding Juventus to a fourth-place finish in Serie A on Sunday — and a Champions League spot — that “if a coach manages in the Club World Cup and then isn’t there anymore next season, it’s not a good thing and makes no sense to do that.”

For next season, Juventus appears interested in rehiring Antonio Conte, who just led Napoli to the Italian title.

Anthony Seric, Tudor’s agent, said the coach clarified the situation during a discussion with Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli.

“After the interviews in the heat of the moment, he and Cristiano talked and Igor will respect the agreement to coach Juve at the Club World Cup,” Seric told Sky Italia. “And he won’t put any pressure on the club to make its choice for the future, because he clearly hopes to still be Juve’s coach next season.”

Tudor replaced the fired Thiago Motta in March and was given a contract through the end of the season, including the Club World Cup.

Juventus and Inter Milan will represent Italy at the expanded 32-team Club World Cup, which will be contested from June 14 to July 13 in the United States.

