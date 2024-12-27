Tucker Gleason runs and passes for 5 OT scores as Toledo beats Pitt 48-46 in bowl-record 6 overtimes

DETROIT (AP) — Tucker Gleason ran for one overtime score and threw for four more as Toledo beat Pittsburgh 48-46 in a BCS-record six overtimes at the GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field on Thursday.The game broke a 48-hour-old record for the longest bowl game in BCS history. South Florida and San Jose State set the record with five overtimes in the Hawaii Bowl on Tuesday.Pitt freshman Julian Dugger, making his college debut, ran for two overtime scores and threw for two more but his incomplete pass in the sixth overtime ended the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.